Aces Lose to Isotopes 5-1

Aces Release

5/8/2018

The Reno Aces dropped game one of the four-game series Tuesday night to the Albuquerque Isotopes by a score of 5-1. Former World Series champion Clay Buchholz made his Aces debut. Buchholz went six innings, allowed four runs on six hits and picked up the loss. The loss moves Reno to a record of 13-20 on the season with seven games left this homestand. Kevin Cron was the lone Aces player to record a multi-hit night, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk.

Albuquerque jumped out 2-0 advantage in the first inning. Back-to-back singles by Ryan McMahon and Mike Tauchman set the table for the heart of the ‘Topes order. Josh Fuentes and Tom Murphy handled pounded two Buchholz fastballs, setting the tone for the contest. Reno recorded just one hit against starter David Holmberg, who went six innings and added four strikeouts. The Aces will face Albuquerque again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. and celebrate the City of Reno’s 150th birthday. Tickets are FREE, and can be picked up at various locations around town.

Top Performers - Reno

• Kevin Cron (2-for-3, BB)

• Christian Walker (1-for-4, R)

• Yasmany Tomas (1-for-3)

Top Performers – Albuquerque

• David Holmberg (6.0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K)

• Mike Tauchman (2-for-3, 2 R, 2B)

• Ryan McMahon (2-for-4, R)

Notes & Information

Reno’s 150th Birthday: Tickets are available for “The Biggest Little Birthday” Reno 150 celebration and Aces game on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Greater Nevada Field. The event starts at 4:00 p.m., and gates open at 5:00 p.m. The year-long celebration will come to an end at Greater Nevada Field with all

tickets being FREE. Fans can pick up tickets at the following locations: The Children’s Cabinet, Eldorado Resorts Reno, Harrah’s Reno Total Rewards Desk, Nevada Humane Society, SPCA Shelter, & Western Nevada Supply Showroom.

The Return of an All-Star: With his start tonight, Clay Buchholz has made 309 career appearances in his professional career. The right-hander went six innings tonight and struck out six. Buchholz climbed through the professional ranks in the American League and coming into today’s contest had never had a minor league at-bat. Today, he went 0-for-2 with one strikeout.