Pack Softball Drops San Jose State 9-4

Nevada Release

5/8/2018

– The Nevada softball team scored five runs in the opening frame of its contest with San José State on Tuesday, which helped lead the Wolf Pack to a 9-4 win over the Spartans. The matchup between Nevada (23-24, 10-11 MW) and SJSU (36-17, 16-8 MW) concluded the three-game series as it was postponed back in April due to the weather.

With the win, Nevada claimed its fifth series victory of the 2018 campaign, surpassing its total from last season. The five series victories for the Wolf Pack marks the second time in three years that Nevada has won this many series in a season.

On the afternoon, five different Wolf Pack players recorded multiple hits, which was led by sophomore Sierra Mello who had a perfect day at the plate with her game-high three hits. She fell a triple shy of the cycle and was joined by senior Erika Hansen as those who smashed home runs in the game.

With her solo shot, Hansen has tied the program’s single season home run record for the second time in as many years with 13 long balls. Hansen’s senior counterpart, Aaliyah Gibson also put her name in the record books against the Spartans, recording the 17th triple of her career, which ties a program record.

After SJSU began the game with a scoreless top of the first, Nevada came out firing in the bottom of frame, plating five runs off of four hits to jump out in front of the Spartans. With the Pack’s first three batters reaching base, junior Alyssa Mendez singled home the first run of the game to give Nevada the early advantage.

Nevada then cashed in two more runs to stretch its lead to three and following a two-out, two-RBI double from Mello, the Pack was on top of the Spartans by five runs at the end of the first. Junior Amanda Geil fed off of that momentum and retired the side in order in the top of the second, striking out her first batter of the game.

The Pack extended its lead to six runs in the bottom of half of the second, courtesy of Hansen driving home Gibson with her single to left field. The two teams would trade blows over the next two innings, until the Spartans cut the Wolf Pack lead to four with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, but it was Hansen’s home run in the bottom of the frame that pushed the Wolf Pack lead by to five runs.

With a five-run cushion, junior Kali Sargent, who came in to relieve Geil, tossed a scoreless seventh to seal the 9-4 victory for Nevada. Up next, the Wolf Pack will conclude its regular season this weekend when Nevada hosts Fresno State May 10-12 inside Hixson Park.