One Suspect Remains on Loose After Fatal Dayton Shooting

Johnny Ortiz Johnny Ortiz
Jordan Andrus Jordan Andrus
Tieler Ash Frayo Tieler Ash Frayo
Kane Wallace Kane Wallace
Malik Avila Malik Avila

Lyon County deputies have now caught four of their five suspects from the Dayton murder last week.

They're still looking for 16-year-old Johnny Ortiz who is believed to be involved in the shooting death of Joseph Jarratt. Ortiz is known to frequent the Carson City, Reno and Gardnerville areas.

17-year-old Jordan Andrus and 17-year-old Kane Wallace were arrested Friday in Carson City. They're both charged with open murder.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reports that the cause of the shooting was a marijuana drug deal gone wrong.

Authorities previously arrested 17-year-old Malik Avila wanted in connection with the shooting. Authorities say he was taken into custody after his family members called police last Tuesday. 

They also said 17-year-old Tieler Ash Frayo of Dayton was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Jarratt's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. Click here for details

If you see Ortiz, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says to call 911 right away. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered. 

