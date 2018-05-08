Authorities Seek Inmate Walkaway From Near Sparks City Hall

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Sparks Police need your help finding an inmate who walked away from a work crew on Tuesday morning.

53-year-old Kenneth Guerrero was last seen near Sparks City Hall shortly before 9:00 a.m. and then around 7th and Washington Street in Reno around 10 a.m.

Guerrero last seen wearing black/white striped shirt near Sparks City Hall. But now deputies say he may be wearing a black US Army cap, black sunglasses, brown short-sleeved shirt/floral design, and blue, knee-length basketball shorts.

Deputies say Guerrero may be heading towards California.

If you see him call 911, or you can call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $250 reward is being offered.