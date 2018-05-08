Authorities Seek Inmate Walkaway From Near Sparks City Hall - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Seek Inmate Walkaway From Near Sparks City Hall

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Sparks Police need your help finding an inmate who walked away from a work crew on Tuesday morning. 

53-year-old Kenneth Guerrero was last seen near Sparks City Hall shortly before 9:00 a.m. and then around 7th and Washington Street in Reno around 10 a.m. 

Guerrero last seen wearing black/white striped shirt near Sparks City Hall. But now deputies say he may be wearing a black US Army cap, black sunglasses, brown short-sleeved shirt/floral design, and blue, knee-length basketball shorts.

Deputies say Guerrero may be heading towards California. 

If you see him call 911, or you can call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $250 reward is being offered.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.