Aces Lose to Tacoma 3-1 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Lose to Tacoma 3-1

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

5/7/2018

The Reno Aces could not extend their winning streak to six, losing this afternoon by a score of 3-1. Taylor Clarke got the nod for Greg Gross Monday. The right-hander went five innings and allowed two runs on six hits. Offensively, the Aces were held in check by Tacoma lefty Roenis Elias (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 4 K). The loss drops Reno to a record of 13-19, but the Aces did capture the series over Tacoma 3-1.

Tacoma jumped on the Aces in the top of the first inning. Gordon Beckham singled on a ground ball to left field with one out in the inning. After a Daniel Vogelbach walk, Chris Herrmann laced a Clarke fastball into center field to bring in Beckham and give Tacoma a 1-0 lead. The lone Reno run came in the bottom of the second inning off the bat of Jack Reinheimer. The RBI for Reinheimer was the 114th of his career, 10th all-time in Aces history. Reno will begin a four-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes tomorrow evening. For tickets and more information visit renoaces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

Top Performers - Reno

• Socrates Brito (2-for-4, 2B)

• Yasmany Tomas (2-for-3) 

• Jared Miller (1.2 IP, 0 R, 3 K)

Top Performers – Tacoma

• Daniel Vogelbach (2-for-2, R, 3 BB)

• Zach Vancej (1-for-4, 2B)

• Ryan Cook (1.0 IP, Save (1))

Notes & Information

Taylor Clarkkkkkke: Aces right-hander Taylor Clarke struck out six Tacoma Rainiers on Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old has punched out four or more in each of his last four starts. Clarke has 32 strikeouts in 35 innings this season. In 2017, Clarke recorded a career-high 138 between Double-A Jackson and Triple-A Reno.

National Honors: Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by W.B. Mason for the period ending May 6th.  The announcement was made earlier today on MLB Network. After earning Budweiser Presents NL Player of the Month honors for April, Pollock began May on a sizzling note, batting .423 (11-for-26) with four home runs, eight RBI, five runs scored, a double, a triple and two stolen bases. 

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.