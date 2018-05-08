Aces Lose to Tacoma 3-1

Aces Release

5/7/2018

The Reno Aces could not extend their winning streak to six, losing this afternoon by a score of 3-1. Taylor Clarke got the nod for Greg Gross Monday. The right-hander went five innings and allowed two runs on six hits. Offensively, the Aces were held in check by Tacoma lefty Roenis Elias (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 4 K). The loss drops Reno to a record of 13-19, but the Aces did capture the series over Tacoma 3-1.

Tacoma jumped on the Aces in the top of the first inning. Gordon Beckham singled on a ground ball to left field with one out in the inning. After a Daniel Vogelbach walk, Chris Herrmann laced a Clarke fastball into center field to bring in Beckham and give Tacoma a 1-0 lead. The lone Reno run came in the bottom of the second inning off the bat of Jack Reinheimer. The RBI for Reinheimer was the 114th of his career, 10th all-time in Aces history. Reno will begin a four-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes tomorrow evening. For tickets and more information visit renoaces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

Top Performers - Reno

• Socrates Brito (2-for-4, 2B)

• Yasmany Tomas (2-for-3)

• Jared Miller (1.2 IP, 0 R, 3 K)

Top Performers – Tacoma

• Daniel Vogelbach (2-for-2, R, 3 BB)

• Zach Vancej (1-for-4, 2B)

• Ryan Cook (1.0 IP, Save (1))

Notes & Information

Taylor Clarkkkkkke: Aces right-hander Taylor Clarke struck out six Tacoma Rainiers on Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old has punched out four or more in each of his last four starts. Clarke has 32 strikeouts in 35 innings this season. In 2017, Clarke recorded a career-high 138 between Double-A Jackson and Triple-A Reno.

National Honors: Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by W.B. Mason for the period ending May 6th. The announcement was made earlier today on MLB Network. After earning Budweiser Presents NL Player of the Month honors for April, Pollock began May on a sizzling note, batting .423 (11-for-26) with four home runs, eight RBI, five runs scored, a double, a triple and two stolen bases.