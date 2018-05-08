One Lane Traffic on La Posada Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Lane Traffic on La Posada Drive

La Posada Drive in Sparks will not be closed from Omni Drive to Rockwell Boulevard as planned. 

Drivers can instead expect one lane traffic as construction continues.

There will be one lane traffic starting on Wednesday and will continue until Friday.

Starting in June, La Posada Drive will be closed from Cordoba Boulevard to Rockwell Boulevard as Q& D Construction installs a roundabout at the Omni Drive and La Posada intersection.

They will also be pacing and widening the road.

A walking path is going to be installed as well to connect Rockwell Boulevard to Cordoba Boulevard. 

