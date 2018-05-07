Musselman Adds Graduate Transfer From Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Nevada Release

University of Nevada head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has signed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer Ehab Amin to a scholarship agreement to play for the Wolf Pack next season in 2018-19. Amin is immediately eligible to play for the Pack and has one year to play.

"We are extremely excited about the addition of Ehab to our program,” Musselman said. “He was a first-team all-conference player and has shown the ability to score, rebound, and excels at creating extra possessions with loose balls and steals. He is an elite defender and can play multiple positions, anywhere from point guard to the power forward. He plays with such great energy and effort and has a bigtime motor. Ehab is also an excellent student with great leadership qualities."

"One of the biggest things was the comfort level that I felt with the staff and coach Musselman,” Amin said. “He is the type of coach that I really wanted to play for in my next stop. When I was on the visit, I really felt comfortable with the players and knew I was going to be welcomed with open arms. I am so excited to get to back to Nevada to get the journey started."

The 6-4, 200-pound guard is from Alexandria, Egypt and played three seasons for the Islanders. Amin redshirted this past year with a hip injury leaving him one year of collegiate basketball.

As a junior in 2016-17 he started all 36 games for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, averaging a career-high 16.9 points and grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game. Amin led the nation with 124 steals and 3.4 per game, which set school and Southland Conference records. He was fourth in scoring, 10th in assists (3.3 apg), 12th in rebounds, and third in minutes played (35.4 mpg) in the Southland Conference.

Amin’s honors from his junior year include; first-team All-Southland, Southland Conference Defensive team, second-team NABC All-Region and preseason All-Southland Conference. He was named to the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team as announced by CollegeInsider.com.

In his junior year he set career highs with 31 points and 15 rebounds vs. McNeese State and his seven steals vs. Fort Wayne was also a career high. He had five double-doubles, the first of his career.

Amin played in 33 games his sophomore season and averaged 8.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game for the Islanders. He was 54th in the country and fourth in the conference averaging 1.8 steals per game. As a freshman he earned five starts and played in 33 games averaging 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

In three season for the Islanders Amin averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 assists per game. From the field he shot 46 percent and 71 percent at the free throw line.