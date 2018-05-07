U.S. 50 Single Lane Closures Near Cave Rock, Tahoe for Slope Repairs

Beginning Monday, May 7, single lane closures will be in place on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock at Lake Tahoe as the Nevada Department of Transportation completes roadside slope repairs.

In the winter of 2016-2017, numerous large boulders fell from a roadside slope onto eastbound travel lanes of U.S. 50 near Logan Creek Drive north of Cave Rock. Last summer, NDOT began construction of a roadside wall to reinforce and encase the approximately 60-foot high slope and help prevent future erosion. Anchor bars were drilled into the slope to secure heavy-duty mesh. The mesh was then covered with more than 1,000 yards of thick sprayable “shotcrete” concrete to create what is called a soil nail wall.

Beginning May 7, lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction as construction crews apply the final aesthetic layer of concrete and finalize repairs to roadway surface and curbing damaged by the boulders. The concrete will be hand-sculpted to match colors and textures of nearby natural roadside slopes.

Construction is anticipated to complete, and the highway opened to two lanes in each direction, later this year.

(Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)