U.S. 50 Single Lane Closures Near Cave Rock, Tahoe for Slope Rep - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. 50 Single Lane Closures Near Cave Rock, Tahoe for Slope Repairs

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Department of Transportation Courtesy: Nevada Department of Transportation

Beginning Monday, May 7, single lane closures will be in place on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock at Lake Tahoe as the Nevada Department of Transportation completes roadside slope repairs. 

In the winter of 2016-2017, numerous large boulders fell from a roadside slope onto eastbound travel lanes of U.S. 50 near Logan Creek Drive north of Cave Rock. Last summer, NDOT began construction of a roadside wall to reinforce and encase the approximately 60-foot high slope and help prevent future erosion. Anchor bars were drilled into the slope to secure heavy-duty mesh. The mesh was then covered with more than 1,000 yards of thick sprayable “shotcrete” concrete to create what is called a soil nail wall. 

Beginning May 7, lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction as construction crews apply the final aesthetic layer of concrete and finalize repairs to roadway surface and curbing damaged by the boulders. The concrete will be hand-sculpted to match colors and textures of nearby natural roadside slopes. 

Construction is anticipated to complete, and the highway opened to two lanes in each direction, later this year.

(Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.