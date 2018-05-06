Nevada Baseball Earns Sweep of Fresno State

In a high scoring series finale the Nevada (25-19, 17-6 MW) baseball team defeated Fresno State (26-11, 11-16 MW) 12-11 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park Sunday afternoon to complete the three-game Mountain West series sweep of the Bulldogs. The MW-leading Wolf Pack is now 25-19 on the season and 17-6 in conference play while FS dropped to 26-11 and 11-16 in MW action.

The Pack has won a season-high four in a row for the fourth time and will look continue the streak on Tuesday when San Francisco (25-23) comes to Don Weir Field at Peccole Park for a 3 p.m. non-conference game. Listen to John Ramey will call the action available online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

After a scoreless first inning the two teams scored in every inning the remainder of the game. FS scored twice in the top of the second but the Pack responded with three in the bottom of the inning. The Bulldogs once again scored twice in the top of the third to regain the lead 4-3. The Pack scored three more times in the bottom of the third to lead 6-4.

A four-run fourth inning gave Nevada 10-4 lead. Weston Hatten doubled in two runs and a base loaded walk to Dillan Shrum platted another. FS scored four unanswered runs to cut the Pack’s advantage to 10-8. A two-run homer by Kaleb Foster in seventh gave Nevada a little cushion at 12-8.

The Bulldog’s Zach Ashford homered in the eighth inning and JT Arruda delivered an RBI single to make the score 12-10. In the top of the ninth with two down Zach Presno homered for FS and it was 12-11. Ashford doubled and Korby Batesole looked to have tied with a single up the middle but Pack second baseman Keaton Smith made the play and threw him out a first base to end the game as the Pack completed the sweep.

Jake Jackson (7-3) earned his team-leading seventh win allowing seven runs, six earned in five innings on the mound. FS starter Oscar Carvajal (1-2) suffered the loss giving up six runs in 2.2 innings. Keone Cabinian (8) recorded his eighth save which is tied for seventh best season at Nevada.

Joshua Zamora (2-for-5,2R,) Foster (2-for-4,2R,2RBI), Grant Fennell (2-for-4,2R,) and Weston Hatten (2-for-5,3RBI) had two hits each for the Wolf Pack as they totaled 11. Hatten drove in a game and tied his season-high with three RBI. Ashford (4-for-5,2R,RBI) led FS with four hits and was one of nine Bulldogs with at least one RBI in the game.

Notes:

Nevada has won its last four games which ties the season high.

Nevada won five of the six games played with Fresno State this season.

The Wolf Pack swept its third MW series and third at home coming against FS, SJSU and New Mexico.

The Pack has won seven of its eight MW series this season.

Nevada has double figure hits in 10 of the last 14 games.

In five of the six games with FS the Pack has double figure hits and nine in the other.

Echavia has reached base in a team season-high 24 games.

Fennell has reached base in the last 23 games.

Dillan Shrum (11) and Keaton (10) also have double figure reached base streaks.

Zamora and Fennell have the longest active hit streaks at eight games.

Kaleb Foster homered for the second consecutive day. Foster, a junior, has three home runs in his career.

Nevada Press Release