Aces Continue Winning Ways After Topping Tacoma

The Aces continued to stay hot, winning their fifth game in a row, improving to 13-18. Reno has officially taken the series from the Tacoma Rainers, winning today’s contest, 5-1. The Aces were led by Bradin Hagens, who pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four. The scoring kicked off in the third inning, with doubles coming from Kristopher Negron, Evan Marzilli and Christian Walker. Marzilli and Walker’s doubles drove in a run each, and Cesar Puello capped a three-run inning with an RBI single. Anthony Recker singled in a run in the fourth, and Cody Decker hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Rainiers lone run came in the sixth, when Daniel Vogelbach singled in a run after Bradin Hagens left with an injury and Joey Krehbiel entered the game. The fourth and final game of the series is set for 11:35 p.m. tomorrow morning. Taylor Clarke will face off against Roenis Elias, looking to extend the winning streak to six and continue the longest winning streak of the season for the Aces.

Top Performers - Reno

• Christian Walker (1-for-4, 2B, RBI)

• Cesar Puello (3-for-3, 3B, BB, RBI)

• Bradin Hagens ( W, 5.0 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 1 ER)

Top Performers – Tacoma

• Daniel Vogelbach (1-for-3, BB, RBI)

• Cameron Perkins (2-for-4, 2B)

• Jayson Werth (1-for-4)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Monday May 7 Tacoma Rainiers RHP Taylor Clarke vs. LHP Roenis Elias 11:35 p.m.

Notes & Information

Five straight: The Aces won their fifth consecutive game this afternoon, marking their longest winning streak of the 2018 season. It’s their longest winning streak since 8/22 vs. Fresno to 8/27 vs. Las Vegas last season. The win moves Reno to a record of 13-18 on the season.

Reno Roomies: Christian Walker and Evan Marzilli were roommates at the University of South Carolina. In the five games that Christian Walker has been with Reno, the Aces are undefeated. In the first seven games since returning from the disabled list, Evan Marzilli is hitting .400 with a home run and seven RBI. Together the duo won two College National Championships (2010 & 2011).

Reno Aces Press Release