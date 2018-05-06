Aces Continue Winning Ways After Topping Tacoma - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Continue Winning Ways After Topping Tacoma

Posted: Updated:

The Aces continued to stay hot, winning their fifth game in a row, improving to 13-18. Reno has officially taken the series from the Tacoma Rainers, winning today’s contest, 5-1. The Aces were led by Bradin Hagens, who pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four. The scoring kicked off in the third inning, with doubles coming from Kristopher Negron, Evan Marzilli and Christian Walker. Marzilli and Walker’s doubles drove in a run each, and Cesar Puello capped a three-run inning with an RBI single. Anthony Recker singled in a run in the fourth, and Cody Decker hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Rainiers lone run came in the sixth, when Daniel Vogelbach singled in a run after Bradin Hagens left with an injury and Joey Krehbiel entered the game. The fourth and final game of the series is set for 11:35 p.m. tomorrow morning. Taylor Clarke will face off against Roenis Elias, looking to extend the winning streak to six and continue the longest winning streak of the season for the Aces.

Top Performers - Reno

• Christian Walker (1-for-4, 2B,  RBI)

• Cesar Puello (3-for-3, 3B, BB, RBI)

• Bradin Hagens ( W, 5.0 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 1 ER)

Top Performers – Tacoma

• Daniel Vogelbach (1-for-3, BB, RBI)

• Cameron Perkins (2-for-4, 2B)

• Jayson Werth (1-for-4)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

Monday

May

7

Tacoma Rainiers

RHP Taylor Clarke vs.

LHP Roenis Elias

11:35 p.m.

Notes & Information

Five straight: The Aces won their fifth consecutive game this afternoon, marking their longest winning streak of the 2018 season. It’s their longest winning streak since 8/22 vs. Fresno to 8/27 vs. Las Vegas last season. The win moves Reno to a record of 13-18 on the season.

Reno Roomies: Christian Walker and Evan Marzilli were roommates at the University of South Carolina. In the five games that Christian Walker has been with Reno, the Aces are undefeated. In the first seven games since returning from the disabled list, Evan Marzilli is hitting .400 with a home run and seven RBI. Together the duo won two College National Championships (2010 & 2011).

Reno Aces Press Release

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.