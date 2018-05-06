Nevada Baseball Claims Epic Walkoff Win Over Fresno St.

Nevada (24-19, 16-6 MW) freshman Joshua Zamora’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning completed an eight-run comeback as the Wolf Pack defeated Fresno State 12-11 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park Saturday night. The Pack clinched the Mountain West series winning the first two games after a 4-2 victory on Friday.

Nevada improved to 24-19 and 16-6 MW play while the Bulldogs dropped to 26-20 and 11-15 in conference play.

Trailing 11-10 heading to the bottom of the ninth the Wolf Pack scored two runs on two hits to win the high scoring game. Weston Hatten walked to get the inning started and Cole Krzmarzick doubled to left center field and the game was tied at 11. The next two Pack hitters struck out and Zamora hit the first pitch he saw to through the right side to score Krzmarzick with the winning run.

FS took command early scoring five runs in the top of the fifth and four more in the second to lead 9-1 after two innings. McCarthy Tatum hit a grand slam in the first for the Bulldogs.

The Pack began the comeback in the bottom of the third inning as Mike Echavia belted his first career grand slam as part of the five-run inning. Zamora hit a two-run home run in the fourth and Kaleb Foster’s second of the season tied the game at nine after four innings.

The Bulldogs regained the lead with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to move in front 11-9. Nevada scored a run in the seventh on Krzmarzick’s RBI single that got the Pack within a run and setup the exciting finish.

Keone Cabinian (2-1) earned the win retiring the only two hitters he faced in the top of the ninth. Ryan Jensen (2-6) took the loss allowing the two runs in the ninth.

Five Pack hitters had multiple hits in the game as the Pack totaled 14. Zamora (3-for-5,2R,3RBI), Foster (3-for-5,3R,RBI), and Grant Fennell (3-for4,R,RBI) had three hits each. Dillan Shrum (2-for-4,R,RBI) and Krzmarzick (2-for-4,R,2RBI) had two apiece. Echavia drove in four with his grand slam.

Thimjon (2-for-4,R,6RBI) drove in six of the Bulldogs runs and Jeremiah Burks (4-for-5,2R,RBI) tallied a game-high four hits.

First pitch on Sunday’s is scheduled for 1 p.m. Listen to John Ramey online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio and an online stream may be viewed at NevadaWolfPack.tv.

Notes:

Nevada has won its last three games.

Nevada has won four of the five games played with Fresno State this season.

The Pack has won seven of its eight MW series this season.

Nevada hit a season-high three home runs in a game for the third time this year. The first was at New Mexico on March 4 and the second was at Oregon State on April 3.

Nevada has double figure hits in nine of the last 13 games.

In four of the five games with FS the Pack has double figure hits and nine in the other.

Echavia has reached base in a team season-high 23 games.

Echavia’s fourth home run of the season was his first grand slam at Nevada.

Zamora and Echavia have both hit grand slams this season and both came against FS. Zamora’s at FS and Echavia’s tonight.

Fennell has reached base in the last 22 games.

Zamora hit his team-leading eighth home run tonight.

Nevada Press Release