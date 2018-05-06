Reno 1868 FC Draws with Colorado Springs

Reno 1868 FC extended its undefeated streak Saturday earning a point in a 0-0 draw against Switchbacks FC.

Reno’s now up to nine points on the season, inching closer to a Top 8 spot after Saturday’s contest.

Playing with almost an entirely different Starting XI, Reno 1868 FC played one of its best defensive matches this season. Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, returning after a two-match absence, was spectacular sending away attack after attack.

Marcinkowski recorded four saves Saturday night, including a contender for USL Save of the Week in the ninth minute of play.

Reno controlled the first half of play despite Colorado Springs owning a 60-40 time of possession for the entire match. Reno managed to get five shots on Colorado Springs despite notching a goal. Reno’s best shot came in the 51st minute off a Jerry van Ewijk strike that just skimmed the top crossbar.

With the draw, Reno now has eight points in its past four matches. 1868 FC hits the road to Tulsa on Wednesday to take on Roughnecks FC at 5 p.m. Reno returns home to Greater Nevada Field on May 19 when the club will face Seattle Sounders 2.

Reno 1868 FC Press Release