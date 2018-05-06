Reno 1868 FC Draws with Colorado Springs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno 1868 FC Draws with Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:

Reno 1868 FC extended its undefeated streak Saturday earning a point in a 0-0 draw against Switchbacks FC.

Reno’s now up to nine points on the season, inching closer to a Top 8 spot after Saturday’s contest.

Playing with almost an entirely different Starting XI, Reno 1868 FC played one of its best defensive matches this season. Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, returning after a two-match absence, was spectacular sending away attack after attack.

Marcinkowski recorded four saves Saturday night, including a contender for USL Save of the Week in the ninth minute of play.

Reno controlled the first half of play despite Colorado Springs owning a 60-40 time of possession for the entire match. Reno managed to get five shots on Colorado Springs despite notching a goal. Reno’s best shot came in the 51st minute off a Jerry van Ewijk strike that just skimmed the top crossbar.

With the draw, Reno now has eight points in its past four matches. 1868 FC hits the road to Tulsa on Wednesday to take on Roughnecks FC at 5 p.m. Reno returns home to Greater Nevada Field on May 19 when the club will face Seattle Sounders 2.

Reno 1868 FC Press Release

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.