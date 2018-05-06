Pack Softball Splits Doubleheader with Utah Valley

After falling in the opening game of the series by a score of 4-2, the Nevada softball team bounced back and won the second game of its doubleheader with Utah Valley, 5-2. Heading into Sunday’s final game of the three-game set, the Wolf Pack sits a 21-24 on the season.

Freshman Julia Jensen pitched one of the more dominant games of her young career, tossing a complete game, while surrendering just four hits and one walk in her seven innings of work. The 78 pitches she threw marks the fewest pitches she has thrown this season in a seven-inning start.

On the day, senior Erika Hansen recorded multiple hits in each contest, going 4-for-7 with and RBI and run scored on Saturday. Junior Alyssa Mendez strung together a pair of hits in the first game, while sophomore Sierra Mello collected two hits in the second matchup.

In the opening game of the series, the Wolverines (20-26) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, but the Wolf Pack responded in the second inning with a run of its own to tie the score at one, courtesy of an RBI from sophomore Sadaria McAlister. Utah Valley came right back in the top of the third, as a two-run home run put the Wolverines back ahead.

Following a sacrifice fly from freshman Jessica Sellers that scored sophomore Jyllian Ahart, the Pack found itself trailing by just one at the end of three innings. Nevada did its best to put itself on top but the Pack left a total of 10 runners on base in the game as Utah Valley stole game one by a score of 4-2.

Game two began much like the first contest as the Wolverines struck first with two runs in the opening frame but that never deterred Jensen from bouncing back as she kept Utah Valley scoreless for the rest of the game. A three-run third from Nevada game the Wolf Pack its first lead of the series.

After a fielding blunder from Utah Valley that scored freshman Lauren Gutierrez, Hansen tied the game at two with her double, which brought around senior Aaliyah Gibson. The Pack then took a one-run lead with Ahart’s sac fly that scored Hansen, who moved to third after a wild pitch.

The one-run advantage proved to be all that Jensen needed, having put together a stretch where she retired 14 of 15 batters after the first inning, including a string of eight consecutive hitters. With two more insurance runs crossing the plate in the fifth and sixth inning, Jensen came out in the seventh and struck out the final batter she face to seal the 5-2.

Nevada will conclude its weekend series with Utah Valley on Sunday. First pitch for the contest is set for noon PT at Hixson Park.

Nevada Press Release