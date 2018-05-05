Reed's Nowaczewski Leads Pack to 4-2 Win Over Fresno State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reed's Nowaczewski Leads Pack to 4-2 Win Over Fresno State

Nevada Release

5/4/2018

Nevada senior Mark Nowaczewski pitched a gem on Friday night at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park as the Wolf Pack downed Fresno State 4-2 in the first game of a three-game Mountain West series.  The MW-leading Pack improved to 23-19 overall and 15-6 in conference play.  The Bulldogs fell to 26-19 and 11-14 in the MW.  Nevada has won three of the four games from FS this season.

After three scoreless innings Nevada center fielder Cole Krzmarzick hit his first home run of the season over the left center field fence that scored catcher Kaleb Foster who walked leading off the inning.  The lead was short lived as in the top of the fifth the Bulldogs got a two-run home run from left fielder Nolan Dempsey to tie the score at 2-2.

The pitchers dual between Nowaczewksi and the Bulldogs Edgar Gonzales continued until the seventh.  Gonzales left after six innings after tossing 101 pitches. 

The Pack scored twice off reliever Davis Moore in the bottom of the seventh.  Consecutive singles from Joshua Zamora, Weston Hatten and Grant Fennell scored the first run.  Mike Echavia’s sacrifice fly scored Hatten with Pack’s fourth and final run of the game.

Nowaczewski (5-4) struck out a career-high 10 hitters and pitched his fifth career complete game, second this season.  Moore (3-1) suffered the loss allowing two runs in two innings.

Zamora (3-for-5,R), and Grant Fennell (3-for-5,RBI) each had three hits in the game for the Pack.  Krzmarzick (2-for-3,R,2RBI,HR) and Jaylon McLaughlin (2-for-4) contributed two hits each and the Pack totaled 12.  Zach Ashford (2-for-4) led FS with two hits.

First pitch on Saturday is set for 6 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday’s is scheduled for 1 p.m.  

Notes: 

Nevada has won three of the four games played with Fresno State this season.

Nevada has double figure hits in eight of the last 12 games.

In three of the four games with Fresno State the Pack has double figure hits and nine in the other.

Mark Nowaczewski struck out a career-high 10 and pitched his fifth complete game, second this season.

Nowaczewski’s two complete games leads the MW.

Nowaczewski has two wins versus Fresno State this season.

Cole Krzmarzick’s two-run homer was his first home run of the season.

Mike Echavia has reached base in a team season-high 22 games. 

Fennell has reached base in the last 21 games.

