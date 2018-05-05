Aces Hammer Tacoma 10-1 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Hammer Tacoma 10-1

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

5/4/2018

The Reno Aces returned home to a crowd of 5,396 at Greater Nevada Field on Friday night against the Tacoma Rainiers. Jake Buchanan got the nod for manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint. The right-hander tossed seven innings of one-run baseball en route to his first win of the season. A 10-run offensive showing from the Aces was too much for Tacoma to bear. The 10-1 Aces win in their third consecutive victory and third straight at home.

A big third inning put the Aces out in front early. Back-to-back walks by Tacoma starter Rob Whalen put Reno in an attacking place with no outs. Daniel Robertson put down a perfect bunt down the third base line and an errant throw brought in Jack Reinheimer. Socrates Brito then doubled and Christian Walker followed his efforts with a triple off the right-center field wall. Reno proceeded to score two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth inning to secure the victory. Reno will take on the Rainiers again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Evan Marzilli (2-for-4, 3 RBI)
  • Jake Buchanan (7.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 K)
  • Yasmany Tomas (2-for-4, RBI)

Top Performers – Tacoma

  • John Andreoli (2-for-3, R)
  • Danny Muno (1-for-3)
  • Shawn Armstrong (1.0 IP, 2 K)

Notes & Information

Transaction News: Kris Medlen had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon and made his organization debut. The veteran right-hander went 4.0 innings, allowed 7 runs and earned the loss. In corresponding moves, Christian Walker, Kevin Cron and Bradin Hagens were added to the Aces roster and Josh Prince was transferred to Double-A Jackson. Both Walker and Cron took home Most Valuable Player awards in 2017. Walker was the Pacific Coast League MVP and Corn was the Southern League MVP.

Three-peat: With tonight’s 10-1 victory, the Aces have now won three consecutive games and three straight from the friendly compounds of Greater Nevada Field. This marks the Aces longest winning streak of the season. Their longest winning streak in 2017 was five games from 8/22 vs. Fresno to 8/27 in Las Vegas. 

