Healthy Nevada Project Adds 5,000 Testing Slots

The Healthy Nevada Project is opening up 5,000 more testing slots for people interested in their genetics study.

As we reported back in March, researchers at Renown Health and DRI have partnered with Helix to assess personal health risks of Nevadans and build a demographic profile of our area.

Last week, the project also started testing in rural parts of Nevada.

Since kicking off the second phase of the Healthy Nevada Project, researchers have collected 10,000 DNA samples.

