Healthy Nevada Project Adds 5,000 Testing Slots - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Healthy Nevada Project Adds 5,000 Testing Slots

Posted: Updated:

The Healthy Nevada Project is opening up 5,000 more testing slots for people interested in their genetics study.

As we reported back in March, researchers at Renown Health and DRI have partnered with Helix to assess personal health risks of Nevadans and build a demographic profile of our area.

Last week, the project also started testing in rural parts of Nevada.

Since kicking off the second phase of the Healthy Nevada Project, researchers have collected 10,000 DNA samples.

If you would like to be a part of the study, click here

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.