Aces Head Home with Series Win in El Paso

5/3/2018

The Aces concluded a nine-game road trip with a series victory over El Paso Thursday night. Right-hander Troy Scribner made one of his best starts of the season, going six innings and striking out six. Reno defeated the Chihuahuas 6-5 in front of a crowd of 6,189 at Southwest University Park. Four Aces finished with multiple hits and as a team, Reno had 11 total hits.

El Paso jumped out to an early two-run lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a two-run blast off the bat of Franmil Reyes. Reyes has homered four times against Reno in the last two games. Reno responded with three of their own in the top of the fourth inning. Five consecutive hits, beginning with Negron, allowed the Aces to retake the lead and never look back. Back-to-back doubles by Michael Perez and Cody Decker in the fifth inning plated two and gave the Aces a 5-2 lead. The Chihuahuas would add one in the home half on Scribner before it was the bullpen’s turn.

Reliever Joey Krehbiel tossed a perfect seventh inning, but allowed a two-run blast in the eight that tied the game. The Aces never hung their heads. Back-to-back walks by Evan Marzilli and Negron set the table for catcher Michael Perez. With a 2-1 count, Perez ripped a fastball into right field allowing Marzilli to score and give the Aces the lead. Jake Barrett closed out the contest with a perfect 1-2-3 inning to earn his 32nd career save with Reno. The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field tomorrow night to face the Tacoma Rainiers beginning at 6:35 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Troy Scribner (6.0 IP, 6 H, 6 K, 3 R)

Michael Perez (3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Yasmany Tomas (2-for-5, 2B, R)

Top Performers – El Paso

Franmil Reyes (3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI)

Michael Mariot (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R)

Brett Nicholas (1-for-3, R)

Notes & Information

47 Over 4: Reno’s pitching was dominant during the four-game series with El Paso. The Aces pitching staff struck out a total of 47 Chihuahuas during the four-game period, their most during a series this season. Bradin Hagens led the way with eight in his start on Monday was the most on the team. Aces pitchers K’d 17 Monday, nine Tuesday, 9 Wednesday and 12 tonight.

History Made: The Reno Aces Baseball Club has named Emily Jaenson General manager, the team announced today. Jaenson is the second person to hold the role of General Manager for the Aces, and the first female GM in the Pacific Coast League in nearly two decades. Jaenson will assume day-to-day baseball and business operations and report to team President, Eric Edelstein.