Washoe Valley I-580 Single Lane Closure For Routine Maintenance

The Nevada Department of Transportation says a single lane closure will be in place on northbound I-580 through Washoe Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

NDOT will be performing routine pavement monitoring and analysis.

They are warning drivers about reduced lanes and speed limits as well as travel delays between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. in that area.

The lane closures will allow for small samples of the roadway surface to be drilled and extracted for planned evaluation and monitoring, NDOT reports.