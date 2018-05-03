Washoe Valley I-580 Single Lane Closure For Routine Maintenance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe Valley I-580 Single Lane Closure For Routine Maintenance

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Department of Transportation says a single lane closure will be in place on northbound I-580 through Washoe Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

NDOT will be performing routine pavement monitoring and analysis.

They are warning drivers about reduced lanes and speed limits as well as travel delays between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. in that area.

The lane closures will allow for small samples of the roadway surface to be drilled and extracted for planned evaluation and monitoring, NDOT reports.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.