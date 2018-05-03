Shaquille O'Neal to Headline Historic 50th Governor's Dinner - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shaquille O'Neal to Headline Historic 50th Governor's Dinner

Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the game, will be the keynote speaker at the 50th Governor’s Dinner, which will be held Thursday, July 12th at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City.

Tickets are on sale now online or by calling (775) 682-6901. Tickets are $500 per person with tables of ten available at $5,000. All tickets include cocktails and a reserved seat for dinner and the program at the premier social event of the summer.

A four-time NBA champion and an NBA Hall of Famer, O’Neal was a 15-time NBA All-Star who ranks in the top 10 in league history in scoring, field goals and blocks. He won three straight NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers – and was the Finals MVP each year – and won a fourth title with Miami Heat in 2006. 

O’Neal was the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and won Rookie of the Year honors with the Orlando Magic in 1992-93. He later led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 1995 before signing as a free agent with the Lakers. After three titles with the Lakers and a fourth with the Heat, O’Neal later spent time with Cleveland and Boston.

He retired in 2011 after a 19-year career and has seen his number retired by two NBA teams (Lakers and Heat) as well as his college, LSU.

Also an actor and recording artist, O’Neal has appeared in more than a dozen films and released four albums.

All proceeds from the Governor's Dinner benefit student-athlete scholarships at the University of Nevada. 

The event begins with a private reception with live music and cocktails at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the Governor’s Mansion. Those purchasing tables gain admission to the private reception.

Gates open to the dinner at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception on grounds of the Governor’s Mansion. Following will be a family-style, sit-down dinner provided by the Eldorado Hotel Casino and the program, highlighted by the speech from O’Neal.

More details of the 50th Governor’s Dinner will be announced in coming weeks. Seating is limited and the event is expected to sell out. For more information, visit NevadaWolfPack.com/governorsdinner or call (775) 682-6901.

Sponsors of this year’s event are Barrick Gold, Peppermill, Whispering Vine, Eldorado, Bodines, Silver Legacy, the E.L. Cord Foundation and the Carson Valley Inn.

(University of Nevada, Reno)

