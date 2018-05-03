Mynt Cannabis to Launch Second Dispensary Location This Summer - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mynt Cannabis to Launch Second Dispensary Location This Summer

Posted: Updated:

Mynt Cannabis says it is nearing completion of its second location, opening this summer in Lemmon Valley.

The second location is at 340 Lemmon Drive in the North Valleys. 

An exact opening date and dispensary hours will be announced soon. 

Mynt’s original 3,300 square foot facility opened in downtown Reno in spring 2017. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.