Nevada to Play at Loyola Chicago in Sweet 16 Rematch

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team will play at Loyola Chicago on Nov. 27 in the 2018 Challenge Series that matches teams from the Mountain West and Missouri Valley Conference.

The game is a rematch of the Sweet 16 game played in Atlanta last season won by the Ramblers 69-68.

“We are really excited to have the opportunity to play Loyola Chicago,” Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said. “Each and every year we want to build a challenging non-conference schedule. Loyola Chicago is a very talented team that is coming off a tremendous season where they made the Final Four. Porter Moser has done a great job building the program and is one of the most respected coaches in college basketball.”

The Wolf Pack are 3-0 in the series under Musselman with wins over Illinois State (98-68), at Bradley (91-69) and Drake (79-71). Overall the Pack is 3-1 in the Challenge Series with a 76-66 loss coming in 2012 to Drake.

2018 MOUNTAIN WEST-MISSOURI VALLEY CHALLENGE SERIES SCHEDULE

Tues., Nov. 27 Nevada at Loyola Chicago

Tues., Nov. 27 Boise State at Drake

Tues., Nov. 27 Southern Illinois at Colorado State

Wed., Nov. 28 Valparaiso at UNLV

Wed., Nov. 28 Northern Iowa at Utah State

Wed., Nov. 28 Indiana State at San Jose State

Wed., Nov. 28 Missouri State at Air Force

Wed., Nov. 28 Wyoming at Evansville

Sat., Dec. 1 New Mexico at Bradley

Sat., Dec. 1 San Diego State at Illinois State

(University of Nevada, Reno)