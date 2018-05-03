Nevada to Play at Loyola Chicago in Sweet 16 Rematch - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada to Play at Loyola Chicago in Sweet 16 Rematch

Posted: Updated:

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team will play at Loyola Chicago on Nov. 27 in the 2018 Challenge Series that matches teams from the Mountain West and Missouri Valley Conference. 

The game is a rematch of the Sweet 16 game played in Atlanta last season won by the Ramblers 69-68.

“We are really excited to have the opportunity to play Loyola Chicago,” Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said. “Each and every year we want to build a challenging non-conference schedule. Loyola Chicago is a very talented team that is coming off a tremendous season where they made the Final Four. Porter Moser has done a great job building the program and is one of the most respected coaches in college basketball.”

The Wolf Pack are 3-0 in the series under Musselman with wins over Illinois State (98-68), at Bradley (91-69) and Drake (79-71).  Overall the Pack is 3-1 in the Challenge Series with a 76-66 loss coming in 2012 to Drake.

2018 MOUNTAIN WEST-MISSOURI VALLEY CHALLENGE SERIES SCHEDULE
Tues., Nov. 27 Nevada at Loyola Chicago
Tues., Nov. 27 Boise State at Drake
Tues., Nov. 27 Southern Illinois at Colorado State
Wed., Nov. 28 Valparaiso at UNLV
Wed., Nov. 28 Northern Iowa at Utah State
Wed., Nov. 28 Indiana State at San Jose State
Wed., Nov. 28 Missouri State at Air Force
Wed., Nov. 28 Wyoming at Evansville
Sat., Dec. 1 New Mexico at Bradley
Sat., Dec. 1 San Diego State at Illinois State

(University of Nevada, Reno)

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.