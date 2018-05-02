Nevada Headed To NCAA Regionals In Oklahoma

The Nevada men's golf team is going to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2007.

“I could not be more proud of this group of guys,” said head coach Jacob Wilner. “This was one of our goals this season and they put in so much hard work to make it happen. I can’t wait to get to Oklahoma and start competing.”

The Wolf Pack will play as the number 10 seed in the 14-team regional and will head to Norman, Oklahoma where the University of Oklahoma will host at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

The 54-hole regional will take place on May 14-16.

The field also includes Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, North Florida, Pepperdine, BYU, Virginia, San Diego State, Sam Houston State, UMKC, Navy and Prairie View A&M.

This selection is the Wolf Packs' first regionals berth under Wilner since 2007 when it received an automatic bid after winning the Western Athletic Conference Championship.

It's also the first at-large bid for the Pack since 2006 and it marks just the 12th regionals appearance overall for the program in its history.

Senior Grant Booth was selected on an individual level for regionals last season.

According to GolfStat, Nevada is currently ranked 57th in the country which ties its second-highest ranking in program history.

Nevada has had its best seasons in recent memory, with five top five team finishes, including a win at the El Macero Classic.

Thirty teams and six individuals will advance from regional sites to the national championships to be played May 25-30 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.