Clarke Leads Reno Over Chihuahuas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Clarke Leads Reno Over Chihuahuas

Posted: Updated:

It was an early call time for the Aces today in El Paso. Taylor Clarke and the Aces began at 10:05 a.m. at Southwest University Park. Clarke went 7.0 innings and allowed just two earned runs to collect his second victory of the 2018 campaign. Reno defeated the Chihuahuas 4-3 behind a three-hit day from outfielder Socrates Brito and a save from Jimmie Sherfy. Brito has hit safely in nine consecutive games, most of any Aces player this season. 

A big fifth inning propelled the Aces to their 9th win of the year. Jack Reinheimer drew a walk from El Paso’s Walker Lockett and stole second base to set the table for Brito. The 25-year-old from Azua, Dominican Republic laced a fastball into right field to score Reinheimer and tie the game at two. Cody Decker followed with a standup triple to bring in Brito and Anthony Recker added to the offensive outpour with a bloop single. After five, the Aces lead by three. El Paso added one in the bottom of the sixth inning, but couldn’t string enough runs together for the victory. Reno will face El Paso again tomorrow before heading home on May 4. The Aces will face the Tacoma Rainiers in a four-game series at Greater Nevada Field beginning Friday at 6:35 p.m. 

Top Performers - Reno 

• Taylor Clarke (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 K)

• Socrates Brito (3-for-4, 2 R, RBI)

• Cody Decker (2-for-3, R, 3B)

Top Performers – El Paso 

• Walker Lockett (5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 ER)

• Franmil Reyes (2-for-2, 2 HR)

• Diego Goris (1-for-3)

(Reno Aces) 

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.