Clarke Leads Reno Over Chihuahuas

It was an early call time for the Aces today in El Paso. Taylor Clarke and the Aces began at 10:05 a.m. at Southwest University Park. Clarke went 7.0 innings and allowed just two earned runs to collect his second victory of the 2018 campaign. Reno defeated the Chihuahuas 4-3 behind a three-hit day from outfielder Socrates Brito and a save from Jimmie Sherfy. Brito has hit safely in nine consecutive games, most of any Aces player this season.

A big fifth inning propelled the Aces to their 9th win of the year. Jack Reinheimer drew a walk from El Paso’s Walker Lockett and stole second base to set the table for Brito. The 25-year-old from Azua, Dominican Republic laced a fastball into right field to score Reinheimer and tie the game at two. Cody Decker followed with a standup triple to bring in Brito and Anthony Recker added to the offensive outpour with a bloop single. After five, the Aces lead by three. El Paso added one in the bottom of the sixth inning, but couldn’t string enough runs together for the victory. Reno will face El Paso again tomorrow before heading home on May 4. The Aces will face the Tacoma Rainiers in a four-game series at Greater Nevada Field beginning Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

• Taylor Clarke (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 K)

• Socrates Brito (3-for-4, 2 R, RBI)

• Cody Decker (2-for-3, R, 3B)

Top Performers – El Paso

• Walker Lockett (5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 ER)

• Franmil Reyes (2-for-2, 2 HR)

• Diego Goris (1-for-3)

(Reno Aces)