Reno 1868 FC Continues Undefeated Run, Earns Seventh-Straight Point

Reno 1868 FC remains undefeated in its past three matches as the club secured its seventh-straight point Wednesday in a 0-0 draw against Rio Grande Valley FC.

Reno kicked off its first of four-straight away matches with a grind-it-out effort at H-E-B Park ending with a point.

The kickoff (8:30 a.m. PT) was the earliest is Reno’s young history, but Reno played in typical fashion creating chance after chance throughout the match.

Reno’s best chance Wednesday morning came from sub Brian Brown, who launched a shot in the 62nd minute right off RGV goalkeeper Nico Corti’s chest.

Corti came up with five saves Wednesday sending away shot after shot. Reno finished with 13 total shots including five on target.

Despite a draw, Reno remains in prime position to make a midseason run inching closer and closer to a Top 8 spot in the USL’s Western Conference.

Reno also saw a debut Wednesday with midfielder Duke Lacroix coming on in the 83rd minute. Lacroix finished with 10 touches and an 85 percent pass accuracy rating.

Reno will see a quick turnaround as the club heads to Colorado Springs for a rematch Saturday against Switchbacks FC.



Kickoff for that match is slated for 5 p.m. PT. Reno will hold its official watch party at The Stage @ The Zone inside Harrah’s Reno.

