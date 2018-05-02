Sparks Police Seek Walgreens Robbery Suspects - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Walgreens Robbery Suspects

Courtesy of SPD Courtesy of SPD

Sparks Police are still looking for two suspects who robbed the Walgreens on 3000 Vista Blvd on May 1.

They have released new images of the suspects.

They are described as Hispanic men in their early to mid-twenties.

Officials tell us that the suspects wandered in the store for a few minutes with several items in hand. They attempted to leave without paying for them.

According to the Walgreens employee, the suspects told them, “You can’t do nothing” when they confronted the thieves. The employee then went outside and tried to take a picture of their license plates.

Police say that's when one of the suspects made a threat toward the clerk, took off his sweatshirt and rushed towards them. The clerk went back inside and locked the door. The suspect punched the glass door before being pulled away by the second suspect. The suspects then got into their car and drove northbound through the parking lot.

Police are also looking for a dark colored sedan with a Nevada license plate.

If you have any information about this case, call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900.

