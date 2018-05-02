Shipley Takes Loss in El Paso 7-1

Aces Release

The Reno Aces dropped game two of the four-game series to the El Paso Chihuahuas tonight by a score of 7-1. Nevada Alum Braden Shipley got the start for manager Greg Gross, tossing five innings and striking out a season-high six. Offensively, the Aces were held in check by El Paso starter Kyle Lloyd, who took home his third victory of the season. El Paso scattered two runs in the first five innings of play, but exploded in the sixth.

Shipley exited tonight’s contest with runners on the corners and no outs in the sixth inning. Stefan Crichton entered and alternated strikeouts and walks for four batters, allowing one to score. After a Nick Schulz walk, Shane Peterson launched a Crichton fastball over the right-center field wall for a grand slam, his second home run of the season. The loss brings Reno to a record of 8-18 with two games left to play before returning to Greater Nevada Field on May 4. RHP Taylor Clarke will get the start for Reno tomorrow, with the first pitch slated for 10:05 a.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Jack Reinheimer (2-for-3, 2B)

Socrates Brito (2-for-4, R)

Braden Shipley (5.0 IP, 6 H, 6 K)

Top Performers – El Paso

Shane Peterson (1-for-1, Grand Slam)

Franmil Reyes (2-for-3, R, RBI)

Kyle Lloyd (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R)

Notes & Information

Right the Ship: Braden Shipley made his made his fifth start of the 2018 campaign tonight in El Paso. The right-hander entered tonight’s contest following two consecutive multi-run outings against the River Cats and Chihuahuas. Unfortunately for the Reno ace, he picked up the loss after a five-inning, four-run performance. Through five starts in 2017, the University of Nevada alum was 3-1 with an ERA of 4.18.

MVP Show: The reigning Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player, Christian Walker, hit his first home run of the season with the Diamondbacks tonight. Christian Walker, pinch-hitting for Matt Koch, hit a ball into the Friday's Front Row patio seats in the fifth inning. The home run left the bat at 114.4 mph and was projected to travel 479 feet, per Statcast - tied for 3rd longest HR in Major League Baseball this year.