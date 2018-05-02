Shipley Takes Loss in El Paso 7-1 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shipley Takes Loss in El Paso 7-1

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

5/1/2018

The Reno Aces dropped game two of the four-game series to the El Paso Chihuahuas tonight by a score of 7-1. Nevada Alum Braden Shipley got the start for manager Greg Gross, tossing five innings and striking out a season-high six. Offensively, the Aces were held in check by El Paso starter Kyle Lloyd, who took home his third victory of the season. El Paso scattered two runs in the first five innings of play, but exploded in the sixth.

Shipley exited tonight’s contest with runners on the corners and no outs in the sixth inning. Stefan Crichton entered and alternated strikeouts and walks for four batters, allowing one to score. After a Nick Schulz walk, Shane Peterson launched a Crichton fastball over the right-center field wall for a grand slam, his second home run of the season. The loss brings Reno to a record of 8-18 with two games left to play before returning to Greater Nevada Field on May 4. RHP Taylor Clarke will get the start for Reno tomorrow, with the first pitch slated for 10:05 a.m. 

Top Performers - Reno

  • Jack Reinheimer (2-for-3, 2B)
  • Socrates Brito (2-for-4, R)
  • Braden Shipley (5.0 IP, 6 H, 6 K)

Top Performers – El Paso

  • Shane Peterson (1-for-1, Grand Slam)
  • Franmil Reyes (2-for-3, R, RBI)
  • Kyle Lloyd (6.0 IP,  5 H, 0 R)

Notes & Information

Right the Ship: Braden Shipley made his made his fifth start of the 2018 campaign tonight in El Paso. The right-hander entered tonight’s contest following two consecutive multi-run outings against the River Cats and Chihuahuas. Unfortunately for the Reno ace, he picked up the loss after a five-inning, four-run performance. Through five starts in 2017, the University of Nevada alum was 3-1 with an ERA of 4.18.

MVP Show: The reigning Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player, Christian Walker, hit his first home run of the season with the Diamondbacks tonight. Christian Walker, pinch-hitting for Matt Koch, hit a ball into the Friday's Front Row patio seats in the fifth inning. The home run left the bat at 114.4 mph and was projected to travel 479 feet, per Statcast - tied for 3rd longest HR in Major League Baseball this year.

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.