Spanish Springs' Anderson Pitches Nevada to Win Over Sacramento State

Nevada Release

5/1/2018

Sophomore lefty Ryan Anderson pitched the Nevada (22-19) baseball team to a 6-2 victory over Sacramento State (24-19) on Tuesday night at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park in front of 599 fans. The Wolf Pack snapped a season-high six-game losing skid to improve to 22-19 on the season while the Hornets fell to 24-19.

Anderson (2-1) had a career-high seven strikeouts tossing a career-high six innings versus the Hornets. He allowed two runs, one earned on four hits and tossed 95 pitches to earn his second win of the season. Ty Fox (1-3) the starter for Sac State suffered the loss allowing two runs on three hits in three innings.

Nevada scored single runs in the second and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead. Dillan Shrum doubled leading off the second inning and scored on Weston Hatten’s RBI ground out. With one down in the bottom of the third catcher Marco Valenzuela blasted his second home run of the season over the right center field fence and it was 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning seven Pack hitters came to the plate and four scored. Shrum tripled and scored on Hatten’s double for the first run of the inning. Third baseman Conor Allard singled home Hatten and Grant Fennell’s single scored the Pack’s final two runs of the game.

Sac State scored its two runs in the top of the sixth inning. The first run scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Steven Moreno and the second run was unearned after an error.

Fennell (2-for-4,2RBI), Shrum (2-for-4,2R) and Allard (2-for-3,R,RBI) had two hits each as the Pack totaled nine in the game. Fennell and Hatten each drove in two on the night. Matt Smith (2-for-4,R) and Keith Torres (2-for-4) led the Hornets with two hits apiece.

The Mountain West-leading Wolf Pack (22-19, 14-6 MW) begin a three-game conference series on Friday night hosting Fresno State (26-18, 11-13 MW) at 6 p.m. Saturday’s game is also a 6 p.m. first pitch and the series finale on Sunday’s is scheduled for 1 p.m. Listen to John Ramey will call the action on 94.1 FM/1450 AM. The broadcast is also available online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio and an online stream may be viewed at NevadaWolfPack.tv.

Notes:

Nevada snapped a season-high six-game losing skid in the win over Sacramento State.

Mike Echavia has reached base in a team season-high 21 games.

Fennell has reached base in the last 20 games.

Anderson had career highs with six innings pitched and seven strikeouts.