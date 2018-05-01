La Posada Drive in Sparks Closes Wednesday For Widening Project

La Posada Drive in Sparks will be closed from Omni Drive to Rockwell Boulevard from Wednesday, May 2 at 6 a.m. until Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Q & D Construction will be widening the road from two lanes to four in preparation for the new Stonebrook Subdivision.

The same closures will happen again on May 9 through May 11. Detours will be available.

In June, Q & D will close La Posada from Cordoba Boulevard to Rockwell Boulevard for three weeks to install a roundabout at the Omni Drive/La Posada intersection.

The will also install a walking path to connect Rockwell Boulevard to Cordoba Boulevard.

The construction is all in preparation for increased traffic when more than 2100 single family homes are expected to be built in the new Stonebrook Subdivision.

For more information, contact Q & D Construction at (775) 786-2677.