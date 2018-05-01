LHC Group & Saint Mary's Health Network Announce Equity Partnership

LHC Group and Saint Mary’s Health Network on Tuesday announced finalization of an equity partnership agreement to purchase and share ownership of Saint Mary’s Home Care Services – a home health provider serving patients and families in Washoe and surrounding counties in Nevada.

The agency will continue to operate under its current name from its current location at 690 Sierra Rose Drive, in Reno.

LHC Group is the joint venture partner of choice and partners with 76 health systems consisting of 336 hospitals across the United States.

(LHC Group contributed to this report.)