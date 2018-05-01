GasBuddy Reveals Best, Worst Days of Week to Buy Gas

As gas prices continue to rise you may be wondering ‘what is the best day to buy gasoline?’ Gasbuddy.com just released results of a new study to help answer that question.

Typically around the nation, the best day to fill up is Sunday and Monday.

The worst days are Thursday and Friday – as you head into the weekend.

As for Nevada, that same study finds that Tuesday is actually the best day for us at the pump, while Saturday is the worst day.

Finally, if you don’t like to wait in line, gasbuddy.com says to fill up Monday or Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Gasbuddy.com says it analyzed gas price data from January – March 2018.