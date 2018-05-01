GasBuddy Reveals Best, Worst Days of Week to Buy Gas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

GasBuddy Reveals Best, Worst Days of Week to Buy Gas

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN Courtesy: MGN

As gas prices continue to rise you may be wondering ‘what is the best day to buy gasoline?’ Gasbuddy.com just released results of a new study to help answer that question. 

Typically around the nation, the best day to fill up is Sunday and Monday. 

The worst days are Thursday and Friday – as you head into the weekend. 

As for Nevada, that same study finds that Tuesday is actually the best day for us at the pump, while Saturday is the worst day. 

Finally, if you don’t like to wait in line, gasbuddy.com says to fill up Monday or Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.  

Gasbuddy.com says it analyzed gas price data from January – March 2018.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.