Reno Tops El Paso 8-6

Aces Release

4/30/208

The Reno Aces took game one from the El Paso Chihuahuas by a score of 8-6. Reno jumped out to an early lead at Southwest University Park Monday night, scoring six runs in the first three innings of play. Back-to-back home runs by Anthony Recker and Daniel Robertson in the second inning gave the visiting squad a 4-0 advantage. Recker and Robertson are the second Aces duo this road trip to go back-to-back. Kristopher Negron and Marcus Littlewood accomplished this feat on April 27 in Sacramento. A strong four-inning performance from spot-starter Bradin Hagens gave Reno a chance.

Left-hander Anthony Vasquez entered the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Texas native allowed six runs to come across, tying the game at six through five innings of play. That’s all El Paso would get. A combination of Sherfy and Vasquez silenced the Chihuahuas to solidify the victory. Offensively, the Aces were led by catcher Anthony Recker who finished 2-for-4 with two home runs and 3 RBI. The victory moves Reno to a record of 8-17 entering the month of May. Reno will take on El Paso three more times from West Texas before returning home on May 4 against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Top Performers - Reno

Anthony Recker (2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI)

Bradin Hagens (4.0 IP, 8 K, 3 H)

Jimmie Sherfy (1.2 IP, 0 H, 5 K)

Top Performers – El Paso

Diego Goris (4-for-5, R)

Brett Nicholas (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI)

Raffy Lopez (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB)

Notes & Information

Brito April: Socrates Brito finished tonight’s contest (X-for-X). Brito finished the month of April with 28 hits, most in his professional career. In 2014, as a member of the Visalia Rawhide, Brito finished the month of May 27-for-91 with six 2B, three, HR and 17 runs scored.

Hey, I’m Back: The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno this afternoon and placed LHP Robbie Ray on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. Bracho, 25, has appeared in 1 game for the D-backs this season, setting career-highs in innings (3.0) and strikeouts (7) on April 15 @ Dodgers. In 6 games for the Aces in 2018, he went 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA (6 ER in 9.1 IP), 14 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Can’t Hit What Ya Can’t See: The Reno Aces pitching staff tied a franchise record with 17 strikeouts on Monday night in El Paso. Bradin Hagens started tonight’s contest, striking out eight in four innings of work. Newcomer Anthony Vasquez added four more in 3.1 innings before handing the ball over to closer Jimmie Sherfy in the 8th. Sherfy recorded a five-out save, all via the strikeout. The last time Reno struck out 17 was on 6/12/10 against Salt Lake.