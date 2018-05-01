REMSA Free Bleeding Control Class

The Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) will be hosting a free, bleeding control class on Saturday.

The class, called Stop the Bleed, will be at Kindred at Home located at 5425 Louie Lane from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The course will go over Bleeding Control for the Injured, also known as B-con, which includes how to perform immediate and basic lifesaving interventions prior to receiving definitive medical care.

“Bleeding control is just as important for the general public to understand as it is emergency medical services teams,” said Cindy Green, REMSA Education manager. “Life-threatening circumstances involving shootings or explosives, for example, mean victims can die in a matter of minutes without bleeding control assistance. This course, just like a CPR class, can help us all be a little more prepared.”

When the class is over community members will have learned how to manage life-threatening blood loss through the use of a tourniquet, wound packaging and hemostatic dressings.

The class is open to all participants but space is limited. To register, visit www.remsahealth.com/education.