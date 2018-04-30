North Valleys Lane Closures For Road Maintenance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

North Valleys Lane Closures For Road Maintenance

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reporting that lane reductions will take place on US-395 in the North Valleys area this week.

The right-hand lane of northbound US-395 will be closed from East Parr Boulevard to Golden Valley Tuesday, May 1 through Thursday, May 3.

The roadway maintenance crews will be grading the roadway shoulder for enhanced roadside drainage there from 6:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Overnight lane reductions will begin on both directions of US-395 near various exits from north McCarran Boulevard to the state line between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., from May 1 through Friday, May 4.

NDOT will be installing new electronic freeway message signs to display travel times and other important roadway information:

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly May 1-3: Near Lemmon Drive and Stead Boulevard 
May 2 at 9 p.m. to May 3 at 5 a.m.: Near White Lake and Village parkways in Cold Springs area (southbound lane reductions only)
May 3 at 9 p.m. to May 4 at 5 a.m.: Near Golden Valley Road and McCarran Boulevard  (southbound lane reductions only)

