Prater Way Westbound Off-Ramp to Close to Commercial Trucks

The Regional Transportation Commission will temporarily close the I-80 westbound off-ramp at Prater Way to commercial trucks only. The closure will be in effect from Tues., May 1 – Weds. May 11. Truck drivers will be detoured to Rock Boulevard or Pyramid Way.

Non-commercial traffic, including cars, can continue to use this off-ramp during the commercial-truck-only closure.

The closure is due to construction as part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit project.

Construction operations are weather permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

The work is part of an overall $58-million investment in the community to better connect Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks and provide access to jobs and education opportunities. The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the Lincoln Line, debuting in late 2018. The new RAPID service celebrates the famous Lincoln Highway. Completion of construction is anticipated in fall of 2018.

(Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)