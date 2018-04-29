Aces Not Able to Hold Off Sacramento - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Not Able to Hold Off Sacramento

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Aces lost a nail biter Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, falling 7-6 in walk-off fashion. With Stefan Crichton on the mound in the bottom of the 9th inning, Eury Perez singled home Madison Younginer to win the ballgame. The loss moves Reno to a record of 7-17 heading into a four-game series in El Paso starting tomorrow. Aces starter Jake Buchanan performed well, tossing four innings and allowing just one earned run.

The Aces bullpen struggled this afternoon, yielding 11 walks in 4.1 innings. Neftali Feliz and Jared Miller both walked four, and Crichton earned the loss after walking two and allowing a single hit. Reno will send veteran right-hander Kris Medlen to the mound tomorrow to take on El Paso righty Chris Huffman. The first pitch from Southwest University Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. and can be found on MiLB.tv or KPLY 630 AM.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Evan Marzilli (3-for-4, R, BB)
  • Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-5, 3 RBI)
  • Jake Buchanan (4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R)

Top Performers – Sacramento

  • Eury Perez (2-for-6, RBI)
  • Chris Shaw (2-for-5, R, RBI)
  • Manny Parra (2.0 IP, W, 1 K)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

Monday

April 30

El Paso Chihuahuas

RHP Kris Medlen vs.

RHP Chris Huffman

5:35

p.m.

Notes & Information

Mr. 300: With a single in the 8th inning, Jack Reinheimer became the fourth Aces player in franchise history to record 300 hits. Cole Gillespie (399), Mike Jacobs (343) and Mike Freeman (301) are the only players with more hits. The only active Aces player in the top ten is Ildemaro Vargas who has 246 career hits as a member of the Aces.

Hot Start: Outfielder Evan Marzilli returned off the Aces disabled list last night. The University of South Carolina product went 3-for-6 last night with three RBI and three runs scored. Today, Marzilli went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a walk. During the 2017 campaign with Reno, Marzilli hit .264 in 32 games played.

Reno Aces Press Release

