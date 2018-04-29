Nevada Softball Avoids Sweep by UNLV

The Nevada softball team took down intrastate rival UNLV on Sunday by a score of 8-1 to win the final game of the three-game series. With the win, the Wolf Pack (20-23, 9-11 MW) snaps its five-game skid and claims its fifth 20-win season in the past six years.

In the circle, junior Amanda Geil tossed an absolute gem, completing her fifth game of the season and surrendering just one run in her seven innings of work. Geil also flirted with a no-hitter, having not allowed a hit through her first 3.2 innings of work.

Nevada’s high-octane offense saw sophomore Sierra Mello record a perfect day at the plate with her career-high four hits as she also scored a game-high two runs. Sophomore Jyllian Ahart joined her as the only Wolf Pack players to have multiple hits on the day. Ahart saw herself smash her first home run of the season with her two-run blast in Nevada’s five-run third.

After two scoreless innings to start the day, Nevada exploded for five runs in the third frame, which was led off with Mello’s first hit of the afternoon. Following a single from sophomore Haley Burda that advanced Mello to third, she came around to score courtesy of freshman Lauren Gutierrez.

With nobody on a two out in the inning, the Pack then saw its next five batters reach base, as its lead was stretched to five after Ahart’s two-run blast over the left field wall. The bottom of the inning saw Geil keep the Rebels (26-17, 8-10 MW) in check as their third hitless frame kept the Pack ahead, 5-0.

Much like the third, the top of the fourth was led off with a Mello single and after a base hit through the left side from sophomore Sadaria McAlister, Nevada extended its advantage to 6-0. Geil came back out in the second half of the fourth and retired the first two batters she faced before UNLV connected on its first hit of the game, as a solo home run trimmed Nevada’s lead to 6-1.

In the fifth, Geil bounced back and kept the Rebels off balance as a couple of fly outs and a groundout preserved the Pack’s five-run lead. After scoreless sixth, Nevada put some insurance runs on the scoreboard with a pair of runs crossing the plate to bring the Wolf Pack lead to 8-1 and giving Geil a seven-run cushion.

A near perfect seventh inning from Geil sealed the 8-1 victory for Nevada as the Pack eclipsed the 20-win plateau for the second time in as many years. With the weekend series against UNLV completed, the Rebels now hold a slight, three-point lead over the Wolf Pack in the Governor’s Series.

Nevada will take a break from conference play, as the team will host Utah Valley for a three-game set at Hixson Park May 5-7.

