Nevada Softball Avoids Sweep by UNLV - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Softball Avoids Sweep by UNLV

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada softball team took down intrastate rival UNLV on Sunday by a score of 8-1 to win the final game of the three-game series. With the win, the Wolf Pack (20-23, 9-11 MW) snaps its five-game skid and claims its fifth 20-win season in the past six years.  

In the circle, junior Amanda Geil tossed an absolute gem, completing her fifth game of the season and surrendering just one run in her seven innings of work. Geil also flirted with a no-hitter, having not allowed a hit through her first 3.2 innings of work.

Nevada’s high-octane offense saw sophomore Sierra Mello record a perfect day at the plate with her career-high four hits as she also scored a game-high two runs. Sophomore Jyllian Ahart joined her as the only Wolf Pack players to have multiple hits on the day. Ahart saw herself smash her first home run of the season with her two-run blast in Nevada’s five-run third.

After two scoreless innings to start the day, Nevada exploded for five runs in the third frame, which was led off with Mello’s first hit of the afternoon. Following a single from sophomore Haley Burda that advanced Mello to third, she came around to score courtesy of freshman Lauren Gutierrez.

With nobody on a two out in the inning, the Pack then saw its next five batters reach base, as its lead was stretched to five after Ahart’s two-run blast over the left field wall. The bottom of the inning saw Geil keep the Rebels (26-17, 8-10 MW) in check as their third hitless frame kept the Pack ahead, 5-0.

Much like the third, the top of the fourth was led off with a Mello single and after a base hit through the left side from sophomore Sadaria McAlister, Nevada extended its advantage to 6-0. Geil came back out in the second half of the fourth and retired the first two batters she faced before UNLV connected on its first hit of the game, as a solo home run trimmed Nevada’s lead to 6-1.

In the fifth, Geil bounced back and kept the Rebels off balance as a couple of fly outs and a groundout preserved the Pack’s five-run lead. After scoreless sixth, Nevada put some insurance runs on the scoreboard with a pair of runs crossing the plate to bring the Wolf Pack lead to 8-1 and giving Geil a seven-run cushion.

A near perfect seventh inning from Geil sealed the 8-1 victory for Nevada as the Pack eclipsed the 20-win plateau for the second time in as many years. With the weekend series against UNLV completed, the Rebels now hold a slight, three-point lead over the Wolf Pack in the Governor’s Series.

Nevada will take a break from conference play, as the team will host Utah Valley for a three-game set at Hixson Park May 5-7.

Nevada Press Release

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.