NDOT Starts Third Season of State Route 28 Shared Path Construction

Starting Monday, April 30th there will be be day and night lane closures taking place on State Route 28 from the south end of Incline Village to three miles south of Sand Harbor State Park.

NDOT will be working on a shared use path and water quality and traffic safety improvements in the area.

Most of the lane closures will take place Sunday night through Friday afternoon, although weekend closures may occur during off-peak season. Motorists should anticipate 20 to 30-minute travel delays.

Additional construction-related closures and tips include:

Short-duration full road closures may take place in the fall for construction of pedestrian bridges. Advance notice will be provided so motorists can plan accordingly.

The Memorial Point roadside parking lot and restroom will continue to be closed for construction staging.

Beach and trail access between Lakeshore Boulevard and Sand Harbor State Park may be closed during construction. For traveler’ safety access to beaches or trails is not allowed through the construction zones.

Roadside parking from Ponderosa Ranch Road to approximately three-plus miles south of Sand Harbor State Park will not be allowed during construction. Travelers should pay special attention to no parking/tow-away zones throughout the project area as towing will be enforced in no parking zones.

With potential travel delays, vehicle owners are encouraged to be aware of vehicle fuel and/or electric charge range and utilize available fueling/charging stations before traveling through road work zones.

The project by contractor Granite Construction is anticipated to complete in late 2018 or early 2019, depending on weather. Begun in 2016, the multi-year project will build a three-plus mile shared-use path from the southern end of Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park. Three new parking areas near the Ponderosa Ranch and Tunnel Creek Café will also provide safer parking options.

More than 2.5 million vehicles a year travel on State Route 28, mixing with as many as 2,000 pedestrians and bicyclists who park and recreate near the roadside on peak days, creating safety and accessibility concerns on the mountain highway. The additional pathway and parking areas will enhance safety and mobility for everyone on the roadway.

Last year, crews paved approximately one and a half new miles of the new path, installed 2,800 linear feet of storm drain pipes and 5,000 linear feet of reinforcing soil wall and more.

