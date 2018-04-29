Aces Top Sacramento - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Top Sacramento

Posted: Updated:

Evan Marzilli returned to the Aces starting lineup with a bang, finishing Saturday night 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI. Behind Marzilli, the Aces defeated the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 10-7. Troy Scribner got the start for Greg Gross tonight. Scribner tossed five innings and earned his second victory of the 2018 campaign. The Reno offense tallied 10 runs on 16 hits, their most since April 22 vs. Fresno.

Offensively, numerous Aces contributed to their big night. Michael Perez finished with a season-high four hits, Marzilli added three, Reinheimer and Robertson added two. Jimmie Sherfy entered the ballgame in the bottom of the 9th inning looking for his Aces franchise record 35th save. The right-hander out of the University of Oregon tossed one inning and allowed zero hits and no runs scored to pick up the save. The win brings Reno to a record of 7-16 on the season, seven games back of first place in the Pacific Northern Division.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Michael Perez (4-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI)
  • Evan Marzilli (3-for-5, 3 R, 3 RBI
  • Troy Scribner (5.0 IP, 5 R, 8 K)

Top Performers – Sacramento

  • Steven Duggar (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI
  • Ryder Jones (1-for-4, R, 3 RBI)
  • Casey Kelly (5.0 IP, 7 R, 3 K)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

Sunday

April 29

Sacramento

River Cats

RHP Jake Buchanan vs.

RHP Jose Flores

1:05

p.m.

Notes & Information

Welcome Back: Evan Marzilli returned to the Aces lineup from the disabled list Saturday night. Marzilli wasted little time establishing himself. He finished 3-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBI. Last season, Marzilli had three three-hit performances with Reno. His last came on 8/20 vs. Fresno. His college roommate, Christian Walker, got his first career start with the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. The reigning PCL MVP went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. 

500 Ball: The Aces are 39-39 when playing at Raley Field. Tonight’s victory moves them to 3-4 on the season against the River Cats. The Aces have not lost a season head-to-head matchup against Sacramento since 2013. Last season, Reno went 8-7 against Sacramento en route to a Pacific Coast League Northern Division championship. All eight wins were earned by a different Aces pitcher and offensively, Socrates Brito went 13-for-34 with seven extra-base hits.

Reno Aces Press Release

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.