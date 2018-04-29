Aces Top Sacramento

Evan Marzilli returned to the Aces starting lineup with a bang, finishing Saturday night 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI. Behind Marzilli, the Aces defeated the Sacramento River Cats by a score of 10-7. Troy Scribner got the start for Greg Gross tonight. Scribner tossed five innings and earned his second victory of the 2018 campaign. The Reno offense tallied 10 runs on 16 hits, their most since April 22 vs. Fresno.

Offensively, numerous Aces contributed to their big night. Michael Perez finished with a season-high four hits, Marzilli added three, Reinheimer and Robertson added two. Jimmie Sherfy entered the ballgame in the bottom of the 9th inning looking for his Aces franchise record 35th save. The right-hander out of the University of Oregon tossed one inning and allowed zero hits and no runs scored to pick up the save. The win brings Reno to a record of 7-16 on the season, seven games back of first place in the Pacific Northern Division.

Top Performers - Reno

Michael Perez (4-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Evan Marzilli (3-for-5, 3 R, 3 RBI

Troy Scribner (5.0 IP, 5 R, 8 K)

Top Performers – Sacramento

Steven Duggar (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI

Ryder Jones (1-for-4, R, 3 RBI)

Casey Kelly (5.0 IP, 7 R, 3 K)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Sunday April 29 Sacramento River Cats RHP Jake Buchanan vs. RHP Jose Flores 1:05 p.m.

Notes & Information

Welcome Back: Evan Marzilli returned to the Aces lineup from the disabled list Saturday night. Marzilli wasted little time establishing himself. He finished 3-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBI. Last season, Marzilli had three three-hit performances with Reno. His last came on 8/20 vs. Fresno. His college roommate, Christian Walker, got his first career start with the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. The reigning PCL MVP went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts.

500 Ball: The Aces are 39-39 when playing at Raley Field. Tonight’s victory moves them to 3-4 on the season against the River Cats. The Aces have not lost a season head-to-head matchup against Sacramento since 2013. Last season, Reno went 8-7 against Sacramento en route to a Pacific Coast League Northern Division championship. All eight wins were earned by a different Aces pitcher and offensively, Socrates Brito went 13-for-34 with seven extra-base hits.

Reno Aces Press Release