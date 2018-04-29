Gangi Leads Blue Squad to Win in Annual Silver & Blue Game - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gangi Leads Blue Squad to Win in Annual Silver & Blue Game

Posted: Updated:

Senior quarterback Ty Gangi tossed four touchdown passes – two each to sophomores Elijah Cooks and McLane Mannix – as the Blue team roared back to score a 35-34 win over the Silver in the Nevada football team’s annual Silver and Blue Spring Game on Saturday at Mackay Stadium.

Gangi, the top returning passer in the Mountain West, completed 23-of-34 for 263 yards in the scrimmage to lead the first-string to the win. The format called for the Wolf Pack’s first string to make up the Blue team and all others competing for the Silver, with the latter staked to a 27-0 lead.

Mannix, a freshman All-America in 2017, got the Blue team on the board early, catching a pair of touchdown passes from Gangi. The first score was from six yards out and then, after a Berdale Robins interception, Mannix hauled in an 18-yarder for another score that cut the deficit to 27-14.

The Blue defense, which did not allow a Silver offensive score all day, then forced two more punts before an Ahki Muhammad interception set up another score. This one was Gangi finding Cooks, who spent half of the basketball season competing for the nationally ranked Wolf Pack team before re-joining football for the spring, from 12 yards out to give Blue the lead at 28-27.

But the Silver came back as local product Anthony Hankins picked off Gangi and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown just before halftime to make it 34-28, Silver.

The second half was played with a running block and Kelton Moore capped the scoring with the four-yard plunge in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead touchdown for the Blue. Moore finished with 71 yards on 11 carries.

The game capped the Wolf Pack’s spring session and the weekend included a large football alumni gathering, including Joel Bitonio, a starting guard for the Cleveland Browns, former NFL linebacker James-Michael Johnson, CFL quarterback Cody Fajardo, and the 33rd overall pick in this week’s NFL Draft, lineman Austin Corbett, among dozens of others.

Season ticket deposits are being accepted now for the 2018 season. Placing your deposit gives you access before the general public to reserve your seats. Call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com for more information today!

STATISTICAL LEADERS

PASSING

Gangi 23-34-263 (4 TD, 1 INT).

RUSHING

Moore 11-71; Wright 7-20; Kincaide 13-19.

RECEIVING

Cooks 7-72 (2 TD); Mannix 5-95 (2 TD); Henley 5-48; Christian 4-37.

TACKLES

Porter 10; Reed 8; Brent 8; Wilkinson 7; EJ Muhammad 6; Sekona 6; Meder 5; Bonsall 5; Hamilton 5; Bowman 5; Lewis 5.

TFLs

Reed 3.5; Sekona 2; Powe 2.

SACKS

Powe 1; Wilkinson 1; Silva 1.

INTERCEPTIONS

Robins; Brent; A. Muhammad.

FUMBLE FORCED

Hankins.

FUMBLE RECOVERED

Hamilton.

2018 Nevada Football Schedule

Date

Opponent

Time (PT)

TV

Aug. 31

vs. Portland State

6 p.m

TBA

Sept. 8

at Vanderbilt

TBA

TBA

Sept. 15

vs. Oregon State

TBA

ESPN Networks

Sept. 22

at Toledo

TBA

TBA

Sept. 29

at Air Force*

TBA

ESPN Networks

Oct. 6

vs. Fresno State*

TBA

ESPN Networks

Oct. 13

vs. Boise State*

7:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Oct. 20

at Hawai`i*

TBA

TBA

Oct. 27

vs. San Diego State*

TBA

ESPN Networks

Nov. 10

vs. Colorado State*

TBA

ESPN Networks

Nov. 17

at San Jose State*

TBA

TBA

Nov. 24

at UNLV*

6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

* -- MW game

Nevada Press Release

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.