Temporary Traffic Signals To Be Installed At USA Parkway

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reports that temporary traffic signals will be installed at USA Parkway starting on Saturday.

The westbound I-80 off-ramp to USA Parkway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A nearby detour will be available at the Patrick interchange and Waltham Way.

The temporary traffic signals will be installed at Waltham Way and also near Electric Avenue. USA Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction near Waltham Way from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. the same day.

The temporary lights will be there until permanent traffic signals are installed next year.

Following Saturday's construction, NDOT released a statement with the following changes along USA Parkway:

Left-Hand Turn Closure Between USA Parkway and East Britain Way/Electric Avenue

No through traffic or left-hand turns will be permitted from East Britain Way (western side of Electric Avenue) across southbound USA Parkway. Right-hand turns will be available, with nearby detour via Waltham Way for rerouting onto northbound USA Parkway.

No through traffic or left-hand turns will be permitted from Electric Avenue across northbound USA Parkway. Right-hand turns will be available, with nearby detour via Denmark Drive.

Reduced Speed Limit

Reduced speed limits of 35 mph will be in place on both directions of USA Parkway near Electric Avenue. The speed reductions will help enhance traffic safety.

Motorists are advised to drive safely and attentively, yielding and following all traffic guidance from roadway signage and signals.

Lane Reductions Begin in May for Permanent Traffic Signal Installation

Beginning in mid May, drivers will see overnight and weekend lane reductions on USA Parkway near Electric Avenue as NDOT begins construction of a permanent four-way traffic signal at the intersection.

In addition to the new signal, two left turn lanes will be installed from southbound USA Parkway to eastbound Electric Avenue. A dedicated merge lane will also be constructed allowing traffic to more safely merge from Electric Avenue onto northbound USA Parkway. The signal and turn lanes will allow for designated and safer turns for heavy commute traffic turning across USA Parkway to warehouse and manufacturing centers on Electric Avenue. Roadway lighting will also be improved. Construction is anticipated to complete this fall.