Austin Corbett NFL Pick For Cleveland Browns

Austin Corbett NFL Pick For Cleveland Browns

Nevada Grad and Reed High School Alum Austin Corbett didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on the second day of the NFL Draft as he was the first pick of the second round taken by the Cleveland Browns.

Corbett was a 4 year starter at Nevada playing Left Tackle, he will convert to play the interior of the Offensive line in the NFL.

He is the second highest pick from Nevada in the modern era behind Alex Van Dyke who was taken with the 31st pick in 1996.

Corbett will join former Nevada Teammate Joel Bitonio on the offensive line with the Browns. Bitonio was also a 2nd round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014

