Nevada Baseball Loses 9-5 at Nebraska - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Baseball Loses 9-5 at Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

4/26/2018

The University of Nevada (21-17) baseball team was unable to hold a late one-run lead and fell 9-5 at Nebraska (18-22) in the first game of a three-game non-conference series at Hawks Field tonight.  The Wolf Pack has dropped a season-high four games in a row and stand at 21-17 overall.  The Cornhuskers improved to 18-22 on the season.

Nevada scored early and led 3-0 after three innings of play.  The Pack scored twice in the first inning on an RBI double from Michael Echavia and RBI single by Dillan Shrum.  Grant Fennell singled home Joshua Zamora in the third inning and the Pack led 3-0.

Pack starter Dalton Gomez did not allow a hit in the first three innings but Nebraska got back-to-back hits to start the fourth.  The Cornhuskers first run of the inning scored on a double play turned by the Pack.  It looked as if the Pack would hold the lead but an error by shortstop Jaylon McLaughlin in the inning resulted in two unearned runs scoring and the game was tied at 3-3 after four innings.

Zamora’s third hit of the night was a solo home run with two out in the top of the seventh that gave Nevada a 4-3 lead.  Nebraska responded with a six-run bottom of the seventh on four hits and were aided by four walks to move in front 9-4 after seven innings.. 

In the top of the ninth the first three Pack hitters reached base and pinch hitter Daniel Perry’s single scored a run.  Perry was doubled up to end the game on a fly ball to center field.

Grant Ford (1-1) allowed four runs in 2.1 innings and suffered the loss.  Mike Waldron (2-2) earned the win tossing five innings of relief.  Jake Hohensee (8) earned his eighth save retiring the only two hitters he faced.

Zamora (3-for-5,3R,RB) topped the Pack with three hits, three runs scored and hit his team-leading sixth home run on the night.   Shrum (2-for-4,RB) and Cole Krzmazick (2-for-4) added two hits each as the Pack totaled 11.  Jesse Wilkening (3-for-5,2R,RBI) led the Cornhuskers with three hits.

Game two is set for 4:35 p.m. PT on Friday.  

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.