Nevada Baseball Loses 9-5 at Nebraska

Nevada Release

4/26/2018

The University of Nevada (21-17) baseball team was unable to hold a late one-run lead and fell 9-5 at Nebraska (18-22) in the first game of a three-game non-conference series at Hawks Field tonight. The Wolf Pack has dropped a season-high four games in a row and stand at 21-17 overall. The Cornhuskers improved to 18-22 on the season.

Nevada scored early and led 3-0 after three innings of play. The Pack scored twice in the first inning on an RBI double from Michael Echavia and RBI single by Dillan Shrum. Grant Fennell singled home Joshua Zamora in the third inning and the Pack led 3-0.

Pack starter Dalton Gomez did not allow a hit in the first three innings but Nebraska got back-to-back hits to start the fourth. The Cornhuskers first run of the inning scored on a double play turned by the Pack. It looked as if the Pack would hold the lead but an error by shortstop Jaylon McLaughlin in the inning resulted in two unearned runs scoring and the game was tied at 3-3 after four innings.

Zamora’s third hit of the night was a solo home run with two out in the top of the seventh that gave Nevada a 4-3 lead. Nebraska responded with a six-run bottom of the seventh on four hits and were aided by four walks to move in front 9-4 after seven innings..

In the top of the ninth the first three Pack hitters reached base and pinch hitter Daniel Perry’s single scored a run. Perry was doubled up to end the game on a fly ball to center field.

Grant Ford (1-1) allowed four runs in 2.1 innings and suffered the loss. Mike Waldron (2-2) earned the win tossing five innings of relief. Jake Hohensee (8) earned his eighth save retiring the only two hitters he faced.

Zamora (3-for-5,3R,RB) topped the Pack with three hits, three runs scored and hit his team-leading sixth home run on the night. Shrum (2-for-4,RB) and Cole Krzmazick (2-for-4) added two hits each as the Pack totaled 11. Jesse Wilkening (3-for-5,2R,RBI) led the Cornhuskers with three hits.

Game two is set for 4:35 p.m. PT on Friday.