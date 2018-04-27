Shipley with Tough Start at Sacramento - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shipley with Tough Start at Sacramento

4/26/2018

Braden Shipley (2-2, 6.26) got the nod for Greg Gross and the Aces on Thursday night in Sacramento. The right-hander went 5.0 innings and allowed eight runs on nine hits. The 8-3 loss brings Shipley’s 2018 record to 2-2 and the Aces overall record to 6-15. Reno has never started a season 6-15. Sacramento starter Andrew Suárez was dominant tonight, delivering 7.0 innings, allowing just one run and striking out nine. Suárez is 2-0 with the River Cats this season and boasts an ERA of 1.08.

Offensively, the Aces were held in check, recording just five hits. Former University of Nevada shortstop Braden Shipley was the lone bright spot for Reno offensively. Shipley blasted a one-out triple in the top of the sixth inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly for the Aces only run of the game. The Aces again will face the Sacramento River Cats tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. from Raley Field.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Braden Shipley (1-for-2, 3B)
  • Socrates Brito (2-for-4, R)
  • Cody Decker (1-for-3, BB)

Top Performers – Sacramento

  • Austin Slater (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI)
  • Kyle Jensen (2-for-4, 1 R, 3 RBI)

Notes & Information

Whelp: The last time the Aces entered a game with a record of 6-14 was in 2012. Reno won their 21st game, 4-1 against the Salt Lake Bees in a rain-filled night. The loss tonight brings Reno to a record of 6-15, their worst start in franchise history.

Pitchers who Rake: Braden Shipley was the last Aces pitcher to hit a home run and is now the last Aces pitcher to record a triple. Shipley’s last home run came on 4/17/17 vs. El Paso. The right-hander is also the last Aces pitcher to record two RBI in a single game (4/17/17).

Kochin’ up: Former Aces right-hander Matt Koch got the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks this afternoon. Koch finished with six innings pitched, allowed two runs on six hits and record the first MLB hit of his career. Koch has made 18 starts with Triple-A Reno and is 6-4 with a 5.34 ERA.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.