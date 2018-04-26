Aces Fall in Sacramento 5-3

Aces Release

4/25/2018

The Aces ended their two-game winning streak Wednesday night at Raley Field, dropping game one to the Sacramento River Cats 5-3. Kris Medlen got the start for Reno and went 4.2 innings while allowing five runs and striking out six. Relievers Neftali Feliz, Jared Miller and Silvino Bracho combined for 3.1 innings and did not allow a run. Unfortunately for Reno, an eight-hit, three-run performance was not enough to top the ‘Cats.

Kristopher Negron (3-for-5) and Socrates Brito (2-for-5) were the lone Aces to record multiple hits. The loss brings Reno to a record of 6-14, eight games back of the Fresno Grizzlies. The Aces will face Sacramento four more times at Raley Field before heading to El Paso. Tomorrow’s game will feature starting pitcher Braden Shipley (2-1, 4.43). The Nevada graduate went 6.0 innings in a winning effort against Sacramento on April 10.

Top Performers - Reno

Kristopher Negron (3-for-5, R, RBI)

Socrates Brito (2-for-5)

Daniel Robertson (1-for-1, 2 HBP, BB)

Top Performers – Sacramento

Tyler Beede (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER)

Kyle Jensen (1-for-2, 2 RBI)

Notes & Information

Over Mendoza: Kristopher Negron got off to a rough start in 2018. The veteran right-hander entered tonight’s contest 5-for-30 in his last 10 games. Tonight, the Northern California Native went 3-for-5, raising his average to .206 this season. In 2017, Negron hit .300 in 120 games for Reno and was recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks during their playoff run.

Once Friend, Now Foe: Kyle Jensen played with the Reno Aces in 2016. The power-hitting first baseman set an Aces single-season record with 120 RBI. Tonight, Jensen had two RBI against his former team. The first came on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning and the second one came on a line-drive single in the bottom of the fifth.

Whatever It Takes: Daniel Robertson reached base all four times tonight despite only recording one hit. Robertson drew a walk and was hit by a pitch twice. Robertson has been hit by a pitch 55 times in his career but has never done it twice in the same game. In 2009 with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Robertson set a career-best with 12 HBP.