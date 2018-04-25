Musselman Signs Porter to Play for Wolf Pack Basketball

University of Nevada head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has signed Old Dominion transfer Trey Porter to a scholarship agreement to play for the Wolf Pack in 2018-19. Porter from Woodbridge, Va., is a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible to play his senior year for the Pack next season.

"We are so excited about Trey Porter joining our Nevada family,” Musselman said. “Trey is an incredible athlete, has tremendous length, and has huge upside. He is a great rebounder who can score the ball in the post and face up. He has phenomenal speed for his size and will really fit in our up-tempo style on both ends of the floor."

“I am very excited about the opportunity to play at a program like Nevada,” Porter said. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I could tell how invested the coaching staff, program, and university were to my success and how I would fit in with the team. I am ready to get back to Reno and get to work on next season.”

The 6-10 forward started 31 games for an ODU team that went 25-7 this past season. Porter was third on the team averaging 13.2 points per game and second grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game. From the field he shot 58.6 percent and 67 percent at the free throw line. His 1.3 blocks per game was second on the team. In 18 Conference USA games he averaged 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. He shot 59.6 percent from the field and 64.9 percent from the free throw line.

Porter sat out the 2015-16 season after transferring from George Mason. In his sophomore year at ODU he averaged 6.6 points, led the team averaging 1.5 blocks per game and was third on the team averaging 4.8 rebounds per game playing in 30 games with eight starts. His 1.5 blocks per game ranked sixth in Conference USA. During his redshirt season at ODU he was named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and was on the Dean’s List in the fall.

As a freshman at George Mason he played in 30 games and started seven for the Patriots. Porter averaged 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and was second on the team with 33 blocks.

Porter played his prep basketball at Potomac High School in Dumfries, Va. where he earned first-team all-state and all-district honors. As a senior he was named the co-Virginia 5A Player of the Year.

(University of Nevada)