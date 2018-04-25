Musselman Signs Porter to Play for Wolf Pack Basketball - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Musselman Signs Porter to Play for Wolf Pack Basketball

Posted: Updated:

University of Nevada head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has signed Old Dominion transfer Trey Porter to a scholarship agreement to play for the Wolf Pack in 2018-19. Porter from Woodbridge, Va., is a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible to play his senior year for the Pack next season.

"We are so excited about Trey Porter joining our Nevada family,” Musselman said. “Trey is an incredible athlete, has tremendous length, and has huge upside. He is a great rebounder who can score the ball in the post and face up. He has phenomenal speed for his size and will really fit in our up-tempo style on both ends of the floor."

“I am very excited about the opportunity to play at a program like Nevada,” Porter said. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I could tell how invested the coaching staff, program, and university were to my success and how I would fit in with the team. I am ready to get back to Reno and get to work on next season.”

The 6-10 forward started 31 games for an ODU team that went 25-7 this past season. Porter was third on the team averaging 13.2 points per game and second grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game.  From the field he shot 58.6 percent and 67 percent at the free throw line. His 1.3 blocks per game was second on the team. In 18 Conference USA games he averaged 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. He shot 59.6 percent from the field and 64.9 percent from the free throw line.

Porter sat out the 2015-16 season after transferring from George Mason. In his sophomore year at ODU he averaged 6.6 points, led the team averaging 1.5 blocks per game and was third on the team averaging 4.8 rebounds per game playing in 30 games with eight starts. His 1.5 blocks per game ranked sixth in Conference USA. During his redshirt season at ODU he was named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and was on the Dean’s List in the fall.

As a freshman at George Mason he played in 30 games and started seven for the Patriots. Porter averaged 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and was second on the team with 33 blocks.  

Porter played his prep basketball at Potomac High School in Dumfries, Va. where he earned first-team all-state and all-district honors. As a senior he was named the co-Virginia 5A Player of the Year.

(University of Nevada)

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.