Nevada Loses to Saint Mary's 11-6

4/24/2018

The University of Nevada (21-16) baseball team surrendered two big innings in its 11-6 non-conference loss to Saint Mary’s College (22-17) on Tuesday at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park. The loss was the third in a row for the Wolf Pack dropping them to 21-16 on the season while the Gaels improved to 22-17.

After a scoreless first inning, SMC scored six runs on six hits in the top of the second inning and led 6-0. Nevada put together a five run bottom of the third to close within a run a 6-5. Cole Krzmarzick singled home the first run of the inning and Grant Fennell delivered a three-run homer over the right field fence and it was 6-4. Dillan Shrum followed with a solo shot that made the score 6-5.

Neither team scored in the next five innings until SMC’s second big inning of the game happened in the top of the eighth inning. The Gaels scored four runs on three hits and were aided by three walks. A solo home run in the top of the ninth by Ryan Novis made the final score 11-5.

Pack starter Cooper Powell (1-5) suffered the loss allowing six runs on five hits in 1.2 innings on the mound. Connor Loeprich (1-1) earned the win pitching five innings and Michael Hobbs (11) earned his 11th save tossing four no hit innings facing just 12 hitters.

Fennell (2-for-4,R,3RBI) and Shrum (2-for-3,R,RBI) led the Pack with two hits each. Fennell drove in a game-high three runs. Edward Haus (3-for-4,R,2RBI) and Novis (3-for-4,R,RBI) had three hits apiece for the Gaels.

Nevada opens a three-game non-conference series at Nebraska starting on Thursday at 4:35 p.m. PT.