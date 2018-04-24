Reno 1868 FC's Danny Musovski Named USL Player of the Week

After starting and capping off a thrilling comeback in Portland, Reno 1868 FC forward Danny Musovski has been named USL Player of the Week.

The Henderson, Nev. native scored twice in the final 15 minutes to help Reno notch a 2-1 comeback win over Timbers 2 Saturday night marking 1868 FC’s first win of the 2018 season.

Musovski is now Reno 1868 FC’s leading scorer with three goals on the season.

“It’s a great feeling to be named Player of the Week,” Musovski said. “I owe a lot of it to my teammates, especially Antoine (Hoppenot) who gave me two tap-ins.”

Musovski received 65 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL market. Swope Park Rangers

Kharlton Belmar forward finished second with 20 percent, while Tulsa Roughnecks FC’s Jon Bakero finished third with 10 percent.

Joining Musovski on the USL’s 18-man Team of the Week lineup is Hoppenot, who notched assists on both Musovski goals Saturday. Hoppenot is the leading set-up man for 1868 FC with three assists this year.

Reno 1868 FC returns to action Saturday at Greater Nevada Field when the club hosts OKC Energy FC at 6:45 p.m. The first 1,868 fans will receive a free soccer ball courtesy of Renown Health and Hometown Health. Tickets for that match can be purchased at Reno1868FC.com/tickets.

USL Team of the Week

GK – Diego Restrepo, San Antonio FC: Recorded a six-save shutout to earn SAFC a point on the road in a 0-0 draw against Fresno FC on Sunday night.

D – Sean Reynolds, Saint Louis FC: Reynolds recorded five clearances and four interceptions as Saint Louis held OKC Energy FC without a shot on goal in a 1-0 victory on the road.

D – Ken Tribbett, Penn FC: Tribbett capped a solid defensive performance – won 10 of 14 duels overall and made five interceptions – with a spectacular bicycle-kick goal that served as a late equalizer against the Charleston Battery.

D – Taylor Hunter, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Hunter recorded eight interceptions and won eight of 13 duels as the Switchbacks limited Seattle to one shot on goal in a 0-0 draw at Weidner Field.

M – Villyan Bijev, Sacramento Republic FC: Bijev scored the game-winning goal, recorded three key passes, won 10 of 14 duels and completed 35 of 41 passes in Republic FC’s 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

M – Joe Cole, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Cole notched a goal and assist while putting in a solid all-around performance in midfield, completing 23 of 26 passes as the Rowdies defeated Real Monarchs SLC 2-0.

M – Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Vancaeyezeele scored the Hounds’ second goal, but he was also stellar all over the field as he won 10 of 12 duels and recorded nine clearances, three interceptions and two tackles.

M – Solomon Asante, Phoenix Rising FC: Asante had a goal – a late equalizer – and an assist while also recording three key passes in Phoenix’s 2-2 draw with the Swope Park Rangers.

F – Kharlton Belmar, Swope Park Rangers: Belmar continued his stellar season with a pair of goals while also completing 36 of 42 passes in the Rangers’ 2-2 draw on the road against Phoenix Rising FC.

F – Jon Bakero, Tulsa Roughnecks FC: Bakero had a goal – a stoppage-time equalizer – and an assist as the Roughnecks earned a 2-2 draw with Fresno FC.

F – Danny Musovski, Reno 1868 FC: Musovski’s two goals in the final 15 minutes led 1868 FC to a comeback 2-1 victory against the Portland Timbers 2.

Bench: Calle Brown (SEA), Billy Forbes (PHX), Kenney Walker (CIN), Georgi Hristov (TBR), Antoine Hoppenot (RNO), Kevin Oliveira (OTT), Foster Langsdorf (POR)

(Reno 1868 FC)