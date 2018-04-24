Wolf Pack Set for at Least Seven National TV Appearances in 2018 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wolf Pack Set for at Least Seven National TV Appearances in 2018

The Nevada football team will play on national television at least seven times as the initial broadcast schedule from the Mountain West was announced Tuesday with the league partners ESPN and CBS Sports. The 44-game announcement included seven Wolf Pack games, including six MW games.

So far, the Wolf Pack has five of its games selected for national broadcast via an ESPN network and two more that will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. The Wolf Pack should have the majority of its games on national television this year as non-conference road contests against Vanderbilt and Toledo are controlled by the Southeastern and Mid-American conferences, respectively, and broadcast information will be announced in the coming months.

In addition to the television announcement, Nevada also announced that the season-opener against Portland State will be played on Friday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Mackay Stadium.

The following week, Nevada will travel to Nashville, to take on Vanderbilt in its second-ever game against an SEC school. Ground-only travel packages for Wolf Pack fans are available for that game – call (775) 682-6901 for more information.

In week three, Nevada returns home to Mackay Stadium for a showdown with Pac-12 opponent Oregon State that will air on an ESPN network. The Pack then closes out the non-conference schedule on Sept. 22 at Toledo.

Mountain West Conference play opens Sept. 29 as Nevada travels to Air Force for an ESPN network game in Colorado Springs. The Wolf Pack then comes back to Reno to open October, where it will play three nationally televised games from Mackay Stadium.

The month starts with a visit from Fresno State on Oct. 6 in an ESPN matchup. The Wolf Pack remains home for one of the most anticipated games of the year as Boise State comes to Mackay Stadium for the first time since 2014 in a CBS Sports Network game on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Nevada then travels to Hawai`i on Oct. 20 before coming home to take on San Diego State in an ESPN showdown on Oct. 27 at Mackay Stadium.

Following a bye week to open November, Nevada plays Colorado State on an ESPN network on Saturday, Nov. 10 in the final home game of 2018 at Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack will travel to San Jose State on Nov. 17 and then close out the regular season on Nov. 24 in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNLV in Las Vegas with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time on CBS Sports Network.

Nevada’s five games on ESPN networks have kickoff times that are yet to be announced. Those games are generally subject to the network’s policy in which the specific network and kickoff times will be announced 12 days prior to each game. 

This is the first television schedule announcement by the MW for the 2018 season. Additional broadcasts by AT&T SportsNet, Stadium and Spectrum Sports (Hawai`i) will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Season ticket deposits are being accepted now for the 2018 season. Call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com for more information 

(University of Nevada) 

    •   
