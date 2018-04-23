Aces Win Second-Straight 3-2 Over Fresno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Win Second-Straight 3-2 Over Fresno

Aces Release

4/23/2018

The Aces ended their seven-game homestand with a 3-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies. Jake Buchanan pitched six complete innings, allowing only two runs when Tim Federowicz hit a home run to left field. Ildemaro Vargas went two-for-four, making it two games in a row with a multi-hit game. Cesar Puello gave the Aces the lead in the bottom of the eighth with a double to center field allowing Kristopher Negron and Vargas to score giving the Aces a 3-2 lead. In the top of the ninth, Jimmie Sherfy came into the game and recorded a three-out save, making it Sherfy’s second of the year.

For the Fresno Grizzlies, starting pitcher Trent Thornton would set a PCL record, striking out eight in a row. In the end, Thornton would not earn a decision. Reno improves to 6-13 on the season heading into the off day. The Aces will hit the road Wednesday night and take on the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, 1R)
  • Yasmany Tomas (2-for-3)
  • Cesar Puello (2-for-3, 2 RBI)

Top Performers – Fresno

  • A.J. Reed (2-for-3, 1 R)
  • Jake Mayfield (1-for-3, 1 BB)

Notes & Information

Sherfboard: Jimmie Sherfy recorded his second save of the season, allowing only one hit to Kyle Tucker and a walk to J.D. Davis. Sherfy is the Aces all-time saves leader with 34. The former Oregon Duck has recorded multiple saves for Reno in back-to-back seasons. He was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star in 2017 and recorded 23 saves.       

Bullpen Pins Hitters: The Ace’s Bullpen continued their dominance today, allowing only two hits and in three innings with no runs. Joey Krehbiel was the first out of the bullpen in the seventh inning. He allowed one hit and one strike out. Jake Barrett replaced Krehbiel in the top of eighth. With 1.0 IP, and two strikeouts, Barrett picked up is first win of the season.

State vs. Carolina: Jake Buchanan pitched three years for North Carolina State University (‘08-’10). He went 13-14 in school and was drafted in the 8th round of the 2010 draft. Buchanan will face fellow North Carolinian Trent Thornton. Thornton played three seasons at the University of North Carolina and went 22-12. He was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 5th round of the 2015 draft. The two went to high school just 36.5 miles apart and are 2,600 miles from home at Greater Nevada Field. Neither picked up a decision Monday afternoon, but combined for 12 IP, 13 K’s and two runs scored. 

