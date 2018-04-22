Aces Snap Losing Streak - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Snap Losing Streak

Posted: Updated:

Troy Scribner and the Aces were victorious Sunday against the Fresno Grizzlies by a score of 9-4. Scribner went 5.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits to pick up his first win of the season. Offensively, Reno tallied 16 hits, their most in 2018 and hit two home runs. Jack Reinheimer (3-for-3, 2 BB) and Marcus Littlewood (3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI) finished with three hits to lead the charge. Cody Decker hit his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning today off Fresno reliever Raymin Guduan.

The Aces recorded three multi-run innings offensively Sunday, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the seventh. With a 3-2 advantage, Michael Perez ripped a line drive into the outfield to score Reinheimer. Marcus Littlewood followed with his second RBI-Double of the day to give Reno a four-run lead. The Aces never looked back adding three more in the seventh to secure the win. Reno avoids a franchise-record 10 consecutive losses with the win today and brings their overall record to 5-13 on the year. Fresno will return to Greater Nevada Field tomorrow morning for an 11:35 a.m. first pitch. 

Top Performers - Reno

  • Jack Reinheimer (3-for-3, 1R)
  • Yasmany Tomas (2-for-5, 1 RBI)
  • Kristopher Negron (2-for-4, 2 RBI)

Top Performers – Fresno

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

Monday

April 23

Fresno Grizzlies

RHP Jake Buchanan vs.

RHP Trent Thorton

11:35

a.m.

Notes & Information

Warm Weather, Warms Bats: The Aces a season-high 16 hits this afternoon in a 9-4 win over Fresno. Six Aces recorded multi-hit games with Jack Reinheimer and Marcus Littlewood finishing with three. The last time Reno had 16 hits in a game came on 8/9/17 against Las Vegas.  

Miller Time: Jared Miller tossed an inning in relief today vs. Fresno. The left-hander has not allowed a run since 4/14. Last season, Miller went 3-3 in Reno with a 1. 72 ERA in 22 appearances.

Reno Aces Press Release

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.