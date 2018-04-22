Aces Snap Losing Streak

Troy Scribner and the Aces were victorious Sunday against the Fresno Grizzlies by a score of 9-4. Scribner went 5.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits to pick up his first win of the season. Offensively, Reno tallied 16 hits, their most in 2018 and hit two home runs. Jack Reinheimer (3-for-3, 2 BB) and Marcus Littlewood (3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI) finished with three hits to lead the charge. Cody Decker hit his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning today off Fresno reliever Raymin Guduan.

The Aces recorded three multi-run innings offensively Sunday, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the seventh. With a 3-2 advantage, Michael Perez ripped a line drive into the outfield to score Reinheimer. Marcus Littlewood followed with his second RBI-Double of the day to give Reno a four-run lead. The Aces never looked back adding three more in the seventh to secure the win. Reno avoids a franchise-record 10 consecutive losses with the win today and brings their overall record to 5-13 on the year. Fresno will return to Greater Nevada Field tomorrow morning for an 11:35 a.m. first pitch.

Top Performers - Reno

Jack Reinheimer (3-for-3, 1R)

Yasmany Tomas (2-for-5, 1 RBI)

Kristopher Negron (2-for-4, 2 RBI)

Top Performers – Fresno

Jack Mayfield (2-for-4, 1R)

J.D. Davis (2-for-3, 1 RBI)

Drew Ferguson (2-for-3, 1 RBI)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Monday April 23 Fresno Grizzlies RHP Jake Buchanan vs. RHP Trent Thorton 11:35 a.m.

Notes & Information

Warm Weather, Warms Bats: The Aces a season-high 16 hits this afternoon in a 9-4 win over Fresno. Six Aces recorded multi-hit games with Jack Reinheimer and Marcus Littlewood finishing with three. The last time Reno had 16 hits in a game came on 8/9/17 against Las Vegas.

Miller Time: Jared Miller tossed an inning in relief today vs. Fresno. The left-hander has not allowed a run since 4/14. Last season, Miller went 3-3 in Reno with a 1. 72 ERA in 22 appearances.

Reno Aces Press Release